United Arab Emirates Education Market 2021-2025 Analysis, Trends and Drivers
Aug 23, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Education Market in UAE 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the education market in UAE and it is poised to grow by $ 97.12 thousand during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
The report on the education market in UAE provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing student enrollments and increasing focus toward privatization in the education sector.
The education market in UAE analysis includes end-user and ownership segments.
The education market in UAE is segmented as below:
By End-user
- K12 schools
- Higher education
By Ownership
- Private education
- Public education
This study identifies supporting government initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the education market growth in UAE during the next few years.
The report on education market in UAE covers the following areas:
- Education market sizing in UAE
- Education market forecast in UAE
- Education market industry analysis in UAE
The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the education market in UAE.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is supporting government initiatives.`
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing student enrollments.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- K12 schools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Ownership
- Market segments
- Comparison by Ownership
- Private education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Ownership
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ASPAM Indian International School
- Blackboard Inc.
- Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills
- GEMS Education
- Higher Colleges of Technology
- JSS Private School
- Liwa International School
- Taaleem
- United Arab Emirates University
- Zayed University
