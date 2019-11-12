United Arab Emirates Facility Management Market Research Report 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.A.E. Facility Management Market Research Report: By Service, End User, Mode, Type - Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Witnessing a 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period, the U.A.E. facility management market is expected to generate $23,882.3 million revenue by 2024.



The major drivers for the market are the increasing investments in the construction sector and the growing tourism industry of the country. To ensure the functionality of built structures, such as residential buildings, railway stations, and office premises, professional services covering multiple disciplines, are used, which are referred to as facility management services.



In 2018, the largest end user in the U.A.E. facility management market was the commercial sector, which generated more than 35.0% of the total revenue. Due to the increasing awareness among consumers about optimizing commercial building management expenditure, the commercial sector is generating a high demand for these services. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the fastest growth in the market is projected to be witnessed by the commercial category.



The categories of the U.A.E. facility management market, based on service, are security, property, environment management, cleaning, support, catering, and others. The property management category, which accounted for over 25.0% market share, was the largest service area in the U.A.E. during the historical period.



The benefits offered by property services, such as the optimization of individual service components, synchronization of various property-related services, and improvement in the management of properties, are aiding in the growing demand for these services in the country. This, in turn, is aiding in the growth of the U.A.E. facility management market.



The U.A.E. facility management market is bifurcated into outsourced and in-house services, based on mode of service. In 2018, the in-house category held the larger share between the two, of more than 50.0%. This can be credited to the high adoption rate, comparatively lower pricing, and long-standing presence of in-house services.



To offer a once-in-a lifetime experience to visitors, the U.A.E. government is working toward redefining the tourist attractions in the country. Dubai Creek Harbor, Bluewaters Island, and Dubai Water Canal are some major projects which are being developed. The majority of these projects are expected to be completed before 2020, as the nation will host Dubai Expo that year. The U.A.E. facility management market is set to experience a massive boom in its growth, as these mega projects and events would create a huge demand for such services.

The key players in the U.A.E. facility management market are Etisalat Facilities Management LLC, Emrill Services LLC, Deyaar Development PJSC, Imdaad LLC, Reliance Facilities Management, Farnek Services LLC, Blue Diamond Facilities Management LLC, Cofely Besix Facility Management, Transguard Group LLC, and Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Service

4.1.1.1 Property

4.1.1.1.1 HVAC maintenance

4.1.1.1.2 Mechanical and electrical maintenance

4.1.1.1.3 Others

4.1.1.2 Cleaning

4.1.1.3 Security

4.1.1.4 Catering

4.1.1.5 Support

4.1.1.6 Environment management

4.1.1.7 Others

4.1.2 By End User

4.1.2.1 Commercial

4.1.2.2 Residential

4.1.2.3 Industrial

4.1.3 By Mode

4.1.3.1 In-house

4.1.3.2 Outsourced

4.1.3.2.1 Integrated

4.1.3.2.2 Bundled

4.1.3.2.3 Single

4.1.4 By Type

4.1.4.1 Hard

4.1.4.2 Soft

4.1.4.3 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Growing focus on facility management services

4.2.1.2 Increasing popularity of integrated facility management services

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Growing tourism industry

4.2.2.2 Increasing investment in the construction sector

4.2.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Inflationary pressure on the facility management service industry

4.2.3.2 Workforce management

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Upcoming major projects and events in the country

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. U.A.E. Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Property Services Market, by Type

5.2 By End User

5.3 By Mode

5.3.1 Outsourced Services Market, by Type

5.4 By Type



Chapter 6. U.A.E. Facility Management End-User Capacity Analysis

6.1 Commercial End User, by Capacity

6.1.1 Office Capacity

6.1.2 Retail Capacity

6.1.3 Hotel Capacity

6.2 Residential End User, by Capacity

6.3 Industrial End User, by Capacity



Chapter 7. U.A.E. Facility Management Workforce Analysis

7.1 Workforce Analysis, by End User

7.2 Workforce Analysis, by Mode



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

8.2 Key Players and Their Offerings

8.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

8.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

8.3.2 Geographic Expansions

8.3.3 Partnerships

8.3.4 Client Wins



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



Emrill Services LLC

Imdaad LLC

Farnek Services LLC

Cofely Besix Facility Management

Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC

Etisalat Facilities Management LLC

Transguard Group LLC

Blue Diamond Facilities Management LLC

Reliance Facilities Management

Deyaar Development PJSC

