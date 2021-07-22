United Arab Emirates Oil and Gas Report 2021-2028

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates Oil and Gas Strategic Analysis and Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive guide provides analysis and forecasts of the United Arab Emirates oil and gas market for the period 2010 to 2028. Asset by asset details of all existing and planned projects across United Arab Emirates oil and gas value chain are detailed in the report.



Driven by strong methodology and proprietary databases, reliable projections of oil, gas, petroleum products, coal, LNG-supply and demand are made to 2028. The research work examines the existing infrastructure (oil and gas assets), market conditions, investment climate and competitive landscape of upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.



SWOT Analysis and benchmarking tools are used to analyze and compare the real prospects and challenges of investing or expanding in the industry. Further, the report details all the investment opportunities sector wise, highlighting the industry growth potential and project feasibility. Detailed information on new fields, blocks, pipelines, refineries, storage assets and LNG terminals along with the investments required, current status of the projects and commencement feasibility are provided.



The report also analyzes three key companies in United Arab Emirates oil and gas industry. Business operations, SWOT Analysis and financial performance of the companies are provided. All latest developments in the industry along with their possible impact on the industry are included in the report.



Some of the key issues addressed in the report include:

How will be oil and gas supply scenario in United Arab Emirates by 2028?

by 2028? Which of the petroleum products will witness the maximum demand growth by 2028?

What are the new risks and opportunities for investors/ oil and gas companies?

What are the potential investment opportunities in United Arab Emirates and how much investment is needed?

and how much investment is needed? How did the production from major fields vary over the last decade?

What is the current status of all planned projects in United Arab Emirates ?

? Who is the market leader and what is the market concentration ratio of pipelines, upstream, oil storage, refining, LNG and UGS sectors?

What will be the coking/FCC/HCC/VDU capacities in United Arab Emirates by 2024?

by 2024? How much of the LNG capacity is contracted and how much will be available for contracts by 2024?

What will be the crude oil/petroleum products/chemicals storage capacity by 2024?

How much natural gas can be withdrawn from underground gas storage tanks in a day?

How extensive is the pipeline transportation network in the country?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. United Arab Emirates Energy Profile



3. United Arab Emirates Economic and Demographic Analysis



4. United Arab Emirates Supply-Demand Analysis and Forecasts to 2028



5. United Arab Emirates Oil and Gas Industry Competitive Landscape



6. United Arab Emirates Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis



7. Key Oil and Gas Investment Opportunities in United Arab Emirates



8. United Arab Emirates Oil and Gas Benchmarking with Peer Markets



9. United Arab Emirates Exploration and Production Market Analysis



10. United Arab Emirates Refinery Market Analysis



11. United Arab Emirates Liquefied Natural Gas Market Analysis



12. United Arab Emirates Storage Market Analysis



13. United Arab Emirates Pipeline Market Analysis



14. Profiles of Oil and Gas Companies in United Arab Emirates



15. United Arab Emirates Oil and Gas News Updates, 2017-2020





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxxx2d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

