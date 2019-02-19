United Arab Emirates Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities 2019
The "United Arab Emirates Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market (value terms) in United Arab Emirates increased at a CAGR of 20.5% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 15.0%, increasing from US$ 06.2 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 10.8 billion by 2023.
This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
- United Arab Emirates Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- United Arab Emirates Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked / underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government / public sector
- United Arab Emirates Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender
- United Arab Emirates Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services
- United Arab Emirates Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
- Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
2.1 Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.2 Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2014 - 2023
2.3 Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segments
2.4 Benchmarking United Arab Emirates Open Loop with Key Global Markets
2.5 Prepaid Card Fraud Statistics
3 United Arab Emirates Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023
3.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators
3.2 Market Share Analysis by Open Loop Prepaid Card Categories
4 United Arab Emirates Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023
4.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators
4.2 Market Share Analysis by Closed Loop Prepaid Card Categories
5 United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
5.1 Prepaid Card Spend Analysis by Age Group
5.2 Prepaid Card Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group
5.3 Prepaid Card Transaction Value Analysis by Gender
5.4 Prepaid Card Usage Analysis
5.5 Prepaid Card Analysis by Transaction Size
6 United Arab Emirates Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
6.1 Spend Analysis by Retail Segment, Value
6.2 Prepaid Penetration by Retail Categories
7 United Arab Emirates Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
7.1 Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
7.2 Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
8 United Arab Emirates General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
8.1 General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
8.2 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
9 United Arab Emirates Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
9.1 Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
9.2 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
9.3 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
9.4 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis
9.5 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
9.6 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
9.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Card Type
9.8 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
10 United Arab Emirates Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
11 United Arab Emirates Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
12 United Arab Emirates Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
12.1 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
12.2 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
13 United Arab Emirates Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
13.1 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
13.2 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
14 United Arab Emirates Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
14.1 Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
14.2 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
15 United Arab Emirates Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
15.1 Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
15.2 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
16 United Arab Emirates Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022
16.1 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022
16.2 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
17 United Arab Emirates Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
17.1 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
17.2 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
17.3 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
18 United Arab Emirates Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
18.1 Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
18.2 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
19 United Arab Emirates Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
20 United Arab Emirates Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
21 United Arab Emirates Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
Companies Mentioned
- Emirates NBD
- National Bank of Abu Dhabi
- CitiBank UAE
- HSBC Bank Middle East
- Standard Chartered Bank
- Union National Bank
- Mashreq Bank
- Majid Al Futtaim Finance LLC
- Visa Inc
- MasterCard
- M H Alshaya Co
