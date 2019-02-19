United Arab Emirates Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities 2019

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in United Arab Emirates increased at a CAGR of 20.5% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 15.0%, increasing from US$ 06.2 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 10.8 billion by 2023.

This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

United Arab Emirates Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

United Arab Emirates Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked / underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government / public sector

United Arab Emirates Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender

United Arab Emirates Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

United Arab Emirates Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

2.1 Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.2 Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2014 - 2023

2.3 Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segments

2.4 Benchmarking United Arab Emirates Open Loop with Key Global Markets

2.5 Prepaid Card Fraud Statistics



3 United Arab Emirates Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023

3.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

3.2 Market Share Analysis by Open Loop Prepaid Card Categories



4 United Arab Emirates Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023

4.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

4.2 Market Share Analysis by Closed Loop Prepaid Card Categories



5 United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

5.1 Prepaid Card Spend Analysis by Age Group

5.2 Prepaid Card Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

5.3 Prepaid Card Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

5.4 Prepaid Card Usage Analysis

5.5 Prepaid Card Analysis by Transaction Size



6 United Arab Emirates Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

6.1 Spend Analysis by Retail Segment, Value

6.2 Prepaid Penetration by Retail Categories



7 United Arab Emirates Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

7.1 Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

7.2 Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute



8 United Arab Emirates General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

8.1 General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

8.2 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



9 United Arab Emirates Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

9.1 Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

9.2 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

9.3 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

9.4 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis

9.5 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

9.6 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

9.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Card Type

9.8 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location



10 United Arab Emirates Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



11 United Arab Emirates Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



12 United Arab Emirates Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

12.1 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

12.2 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute



13 United Arab Emirates Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

13.1 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

13.2 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



14 United Arab Emirates Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

14.1 Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

14.2 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



15 United Arab Emirates Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

15.1 Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

15.2 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



16 United Arab Emirates Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022

16.1 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022

16.2 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



17 United Arab Emirates Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

17.1 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

17.2 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

17.3 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



18 United Arab Emirates Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

18.1 Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

18.2 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



19 United Arab Emirates Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



20 United Arab Emirates Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



21 United Arab Emirates Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



Companies Mentioned



Emirates NBD

National Bank of Abu Dhabi

CitiBank UAE

HSBC Bank Middle East

Standard Chartered Bank

Union National Bank

Mashreq Bank

Majid Al Futtaim Finance LLC

Visa Inc

MasterCard

M H Alshaya Co

