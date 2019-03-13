United Arab Emirates (UAE): The 2019-2025 Market for Public Address & General Alarm Systems, Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3%

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Public Address and General Alarm Systems Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types, By Applications, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The government of the United Arab Emirates is implementing several initiatives such as Vision 2021, across multiple industrial domains with the aim of strengthening the overall economy of the country. As a result, private and public investments in the oil and energy sector are also predicted to rise in the near future.

Growing industrial vertical, especially the oil sector, would, therefore, lead to the rise in demand for public address and general alarm systems in the country during the forecast period.

UAE Public Address and General Alarm (PAGA) systems market has witnessed a sluggish growth over the past few years due to slump in oil prices leading to lower demand from the oil & gas sector in the country. Steadying oil prices, expanding social infrastructure, development of ambitious transportation projects along with recovering construction industry would act as the key growth drivers for UAE PAGA systems market during 2019-25.

Further, upcoming Dubai World Expo 2020, expanding power sector and government-backed infrastructure development plans would strengthen the country's fiscal position and allow additional funds to be allocated for the development of multiple sectors, thereby propelling UAE PAGA Systems Market Forecast revenues.

According to this research, the UAE PAGA systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

Significant investments are being made for Dubai Expo 2020, implementation of the UAE Vision 2021 initiative by the government and approval of large-scale projects such as the $132 billion investment for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, would drive the demand for PAGA systems market in UAE in the future. The oil & gas sector was the highest revenue generating sector in the overall UAE PAGA systems market share in 2018 and would also register the highest growth during the forecast period.

In the UAE, Abu Dhabi captures the highest market revenue share in the overall market, by regions followed by Dubai. Upcoming projects such as Barakah nuclear power plant, Ruwais industrial complex, desalination plants, chemical pipelines, and Al Taweelah Alumina Refinery along with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 would propel the demand for industrial PAGA systems in Abu Dhabi during the forecast period.

The report thoroughly covers the market by types, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights

Market Size and Forecast until 2025.

Historical Data of UAE PAGA Systems Market Revenue, by Types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Industrial Public Address and General Alarm Systems Market

Revenues, by Types, until 2025

Historical Data of UAE PAGA Systems Market Revenue, by Applications, for the Period 2015- 2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Industrial Public Address and General Alarm Systems Market

Revenues, by Applications, until 2025

Historical Data of UAE Industrial Public Address and General Alarm Systems Market Revenues, by Regions, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Industrial Public Address and General Alarm Systems Market

Revenues, by Regions, until 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Players Market Share

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. UAE Public Address and General Alarm(PAGA) Systems Market Overview

3.1 UAE Country Indicators

3.2 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market Revenues

3.3 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.4 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market - Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

3.5 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.6 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.8 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F



4. UAE Industrial PAGA Systems Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. UAE Industrial PAGA Systems Market Trends



6. UAE Industrial PAGA Systems Market Overview, By Types

6.1 UAE Traditional Pressure Broadcasting PAGA Systems Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 UAE Network Broadcasting PAGA Systems Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



7. UAE Industrial PAGA Systems Market Overview, By Applications

7.1 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market Revenues, By Oil & Gas Application

7.2 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market Revenues, By Energy & Utilities Application

7.3 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market Revenues, By Chemical & Pharmaceutical Application

7.4 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market Revenues, By Metal, Mineral & Mining Application

7.5 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market Revenues, By Other Manufacturing Application



8. UAE Industrial PAGA Systems Market Overview, By Regions

8.1 Abu Dhabi Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.2 Dubai Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.3 Other Emirates Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



9. UAE Industrial PAGA Systems Market Key Performance Indicators

9.1 UAE Government Spending Outlook



10. UAE Industrial PAGA Systems Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2025F

10.2 UAE Industrial Public Address And General Alarm (PAGA) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



11. UAE Industrial PAGA Systems Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By Products

11.2 UAE Public Address And General Alarm Systems Revenue Share, By Company



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Federal Signal Corporation

12.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.3 Industrie-Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

12.4 Hubbell Incorporated

12.5 Tyco Fire & Security UAE LLC

12.6 Zenitel Norway AS

12.7 INTECH Process Automation Inc.

12.8 Schneider Electric S.E

12.9 BARTEC Top Holding GmbH

12.10 ProCom Professional Communication & Service GmbH



13. Key Strategic Recommendations



