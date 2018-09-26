United Association Members Donate Toward Navajo Nation CPC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States, Canada (UA), as well as six local chapters throughout the United States, have made generous financial contributions to the International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (IWSH) Foundation's 2018 International Community Plumbing Challenge (CPC) in Northwestern New Mexico from Oct. 22-26.

The UA represents an estimated 340,000 plumbers, pipefitters, sprinkler fitters, service technicians and welders in local unions across North America.

The Navajo Nation CPC assembles a multi-disciplined team of skilled tradespeople to execute plumbing and construction projects that will improve living conditions in approximately 10 households nominated by U.S.-based nonprofit organization DigDeep. Inside homes, a range of bathroom and kitchen renovations will be carried out, including the installation of new basins, taps, toilets, water tanks, water pumps, and hot- and cold-water pipework. These renovations and repairs are required in order for these homes to be connected to water supply systems. Meanwhile, efforts outdoors will address the installation of, and connection to, new wastewater systems.

In addition to the national organization, donations were received from Plumbers Local Union No. 798 (Tulsa, Oklahoma); Plumbers Local Union No. 12 (Dorchester, Massachusetts); Plumbers Local Union No. 68 (Houston); Plumbers Local Union No. 78 (Los Angeles); Plumbers Local Union No. 412 (New Mexico and El Paso, Texas); and Plumbers Local Union No. 400 (Kaukauna, Wisconsin). In addition to their financial donations, Local 412 and Local 400 are also sponsoring the involvement of a number of their skilled members — providing expertise to the upcoming project from licensed plumbers, plus trainers and apprentices.

Thomas Bigley, Director of Plumbing Services for the UA, said this year's project — which is being held in the United States for the first time — provides a special opportunity for some members.

"We have a lot of members who are Native American, so they absolutely wanted to participate and help out," he said.

Bigley said that rather than coming from a national call to contribute from the UA, the donations resulted primarily from word of mouth.

"The money that's donated is from the members' paychecks," Bigley said. "Not only does it make them feel good, but everyone agrees it's the right thing to do to help our brothers and sisters in need."

The project is also garnering support, both financially and in products/materials, from other parts of the industry, including: LIXIL, the manufacturer of such brands as American Standard and GROHE, G.E. Appliances and the Piping Industry Progress & Education Trust Fund (P.I.P.E.).

"We are sincerely grateful to harness such goodwill and generosity from across the plumbing industry and broader WASH sector; particularly as the end result will be to help improve access to safer water supply and sanitation for families in the Navajo community," added Dain Hansen, IWSH Managing Director. "With our first-ever U.S. project less than one month away, we encourage all interested parties to get in contact and let us know how they might like to get involved and help us create a long-term and truly sustainable public health impact in this region."

IWSH is actively recruiting team members, sponsors, and partners for October's Navajo Nation CPC.

If you wish to be a sponsor, please direct your web browser to https://commplumbing.org/sponsor/.

If you would like to participate in the Navajo Nation CPC, go to https://commplumbing.org/contact/.

For more information about the event, visit the project website at www.commplumbing.org or email info@iwsh.org.

SOURCE International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation

Related Links

https://commplumbing.org

