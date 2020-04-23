United Bancorp, Inc. Declares its Second Quarter Regular Cash Dividend Payment at $0.1425 per Share and Reports on Annual Shareholder Meeting.

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, 2020, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBCP) declared a second quarter dividend payment of $0.1425 per share for shareholders of record on June 10, 2020 with a payment date of June 19, 2020.

Scott A. Everson, President and CEO announced at the annual meeting held that date, the Shareholders of UBCP elected Directors for the following year including himself; Gary W. Glessner, CPA and Managing Member of Glessner and Associates, PLLC; John M. Hoopingarner, Executive Director, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, New Philadelphia, Dr. Carl A. Novak, Dentist/Owner, Novak Dental Clinic, Clarington and Richard L. Riesbeck, Chairman of the UBCP Board of Directors and President, Riesbeck Food Markets, Inc., St. Clairsville.

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $715.8 million and total shareholder's equity of $62.9 million as of March 31, 2020. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has nineteen banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas. The Company also operates a Loan Production Office in Wheeling, WV (Ohio County) and will soon have a full-service office in Moundsville, WV (Marshall County). United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

