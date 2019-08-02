United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an Increase in Net Income of 38% for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019; Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.57 versus $0.46 Reported in 2018, and a Forward Dividend Yield of 4.70%

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBCP), headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio, reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 and net income of $3,260,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $0.46 and $2,360,000, respectively, for the corresponding six month period in 2018. The Company's diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.29 as compared to $0.23 to the same period in the previous year. These year-over-year improvements in UBCP's earnings are directly related to the Company executing its strategic vision to achieve profitable growth by growing in both an organic fashion and through acquiring other like-minded community banking organizations.

Randall M. Greenwood, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer remarked, "We are pleased to report on our solid financial performance for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 and year-to-date. For the most recently ended quarter, our Company had an increase in net income of $434,000, or 35.8%, on a year-over-year basis. For the six month period ending June 30, 2019, our Company saw its net income increase by $900,000, or 38.1%, to a level of $3,260,000--- which is a new earnings record for our company. This increase in earnings is strongly correlated to the strong organic and acquisition-related growth that our Company experienced during the past twelve months. Even with the issuance of common shares to facilitate our most recent acquisition completed in the fourth quarter of 2018, our diluted earnings per share was $0.29 versus $0.23 the prior year, an increase of 26.1%. The combination of the acquisition-related and strong organic growth that we achieved this past year facilitated the increase in the level of our Company's higher-yielding earning assets, which grew by $117.2 million, or 24.9%, on a year-over-year basis. This growth in earning assets was divided between steady growth in our Company's loan portfolio, which increased by $45.9 million, or 12.1%, and solid growth in our investment portfolio, with securities and other restricted stock increasing by $71.2 million or 78.8%. With our increased level of higher-yielding earning assets, our Company saw a year-over-year increase in the level of interest income that it generated for the first six months of 2019 of $3.2 million or 33.2%."

Greenwood further stated, "In order to fund this strong growth in our earning assets--- while improving our overall levels of profitability--- our Company needed to attract a substantial level of cost effective funding. We achieved this by successfully growing our lower-cost, retail balances (consisting of noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits and savings deposits) by $83.3 million, or 24%, year-over-year. With lower-cost retail balances totaling $430.1 million as of June 30, 2019, they comprise 79% of total deposits for the Company. The remaining growth in deposits came in the area of time deposits (consisting of certificates of deposit or term funding), which increased by $47.4 million since June 2018. By funding our above-peer growth in earning assets primarily with lower-costing retail funding this past year--- even though we have been operating in a rising rate environment during these past twelve months; wherein, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) increased the target rate for Federal funds by 0.75% during that timeframe --- our Company was able to maintain a very solid net interest margin which was 3.73% as of the most recent quarter end."

Greenwood continued, "From a qualitative perspective, we have successfully maintained overall strength and stability within our loan portfolio. Year-over-year, our Company continues to have very solid credit quality-related metrics supported by a relatively low level of nonaccrual loans and loans past due 30 plus days, which were $3.4 million, or 0.79 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2019. Further, net loans charged off, excluding overdrafts, was $56,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, which is a decrease of $65,000 from the previous year. Net charge offs to average loans for the first six months of 2019 was 0.05% versus 0.09% for the same period in 2018. We are very satisfied with the continued strong performance of our loan portfolio from a credit quality perspective. With the anticipation of our economy remaining fundamentally sound in the near to intermediate term, we anticipate that this trend will continue for the foreseeable future."

Greenwood concluded, "Considering that we anticipate our earning assets to continue growing at very acceptable levels and our overall credit quality to remain very solid, we strongly expect that we will be able to continue growing our earnings at the double-digit level that we experienced in the first half of this year throughout the course of 2019."

Scott A. Everson, President and CEO stated, "We are extremely gratified to report on the strong earnings that our Company produced for the second quarter and first half of 2019. We greatly benefited from the positive execution of our strategic plan, which calls for us to grow through acquiring other like-minded community banking organizations, building new banking centers in key and complimentary markets and capitalizing on prudent, yet profitable, organic opportunities. Over the course of the past twelve months, we had success in these key areas on which we keenly focus. With the double digit growth that we have experienced during this timeframe, our Company has produced record earnings. In addition, we are well on our way to achieving our strategic vision of growing our assets to a level of $1.0 billion, or greater, which should also help our Company become more operationally efficient. Excitingly, during the course of the most recently ended quarter, we announced that our Company issued $20.0 million in subordinated debt at very favorable terms. Although this does not contribute to our Tier I Capital at the corporate-level, it does add to our Tier I Capital at our bank-level. Having this new leverageable (or growth) capital at our affiliate bank-level will greatly aid in helping us attain our lofty goal for growth and driving our earnings in a positive fashion in future periods."

Everson continued, "By continuing to utilize the "playbook" that we did last year to achieve profitable growth, we are very optimistic about our future prospects. In addition, we will continue focusing on building our infrastructure (or, foundation) to support further growth while achieving greater efficiencies. As we have previously stated, we are strongly committed to remaining relevant within our industry by investing in our technology and origination/service platforms. Ultimately, our vision is to become an omnichannel bank--- by having complete channel integration and offering mobility to our customers--- thereby, serving them on their terms and through their preferred channels. We have started this initiative and believe that, for a community-minded bank, we will have a complete digital solution that will be highly appealing to our target clientele within the next year or two. Coupling this investment in technology with continued investment in growing our Company through acquisition and new branch construction in key complimentary markets, we firmly believe that we can continue to grow at acceptable levels while remaining very profitable." Everson further and proudly stated, "On June 18, 2019, our Company announced that it has purchased land in Moundsville, West Virginia and has plans to construct a new banking center in this very vibrant community in the heart of the proposed ethane cracker region. This will be the Company's first full service office in the State of West Virginia and this new location will further enhance our developing footprint in the Upper Ohio Valley Region (which is our traditional market), and nicely compliment our recent market expansion in Powhatan Point, Ohio, which is across the Ohio River from this new and exciting market. Even with the high level of growth that we experienced over the course of the past twelve months, we continued to maintain our overall profitability. With our record earnings in the first six months of 2019, our Company had a return on equity (ROE) of 11.4% and a return on assets (ROA) of 1.04% for the six months ended, June 30, 2019. We have stated for many quarters that our goal is to profitably grow our Company. We are extremely delighted that we are presently accomplishing this."

Everson concluded, "Our primary foci are rewarding our shareholders by paying a very solid cash dividend while driving their shareholder value in our Company. In the first and second quarter of this year, we increased our cash dividend payout by $0.0025 per quarter and are currently paying $0.1350 which, on a forward basis, produces a dividend yield of 4.70% based on our closing price as of the most recent quarter end. Regarding our present market valuation, on a forward basis we are currently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 10.0 times. With our market sector trading more in the range of 13 times at present, we are highly optimistic that we will see a higher market valuation in future periods…assuming that we continue to drive our earnings at the levels we have seen and currently project. Overall, we are extremely pleased with the direction that we are going and the results that we are producing. We continue to be highly optimistic about our future potential and look forward to realizing this upside potential in future periods!"

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $648.6 million and total shareholder's equity of $57.0 million as of June 30, 2019. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has nineteen banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas. The Company also operates a Loan Production Office in Wheeling, WV. United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

Certain statements contained herein are not based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond the Company's control), may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of these terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset/liability management, changes in the financial and securities markets, including changes with respect to the market value of our financial assets, and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or carry forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



United Bancorp, Inc. "UBCP"

For the Three Months Ended June 30

%

$

2019

2018

Change

Change Earnings













Interest income on loans $ 5,109,571

$ 4,341,084

17.70%

$ 768,487 Loan fees 288,302

221,120

30.38%

$ 67,182 Interest income on securities 1,250,230

545,138

129.34%

$ 705,092 Total interest income 6,648,103

5,107,342

30.17%

$ 1,540,761 Total interest expense 1,468,420

706,062

107.97%

$ 762,358 Net interest income 5,179,683

4,401,280

17.69%

$ 778,403 Provision for loan losses 120,000

72,000

66.67%

$ 48,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,059,683

4,329,280

16.87%

$ 730,403 Service charges on deposit accounts 693,487

650,577

6.60%

$ 42,910 Net realized gains on sale of loans 9,286

22,546

-58.81%

$ (13,260) Other noninterest income 244,278

214,854

13.69%

$ 29,424 Total noninterest income 947,051

887,977

6.65%

$ 59,074 Total noninterest expense 4,171,876

3,754,331

11.12%

$ 417,545 Earnings before income taxes 1,834,858

1,462,926

25.42%

$ 371,932 Income tax expense 188,033

250,051

-24.80%

$ (62,018) Net income $ 1,646,825

$ 1,212,875

35.78%

$ 433,950 Per share













Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.29

$ 0.23

26.09%



Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.29

0.23

26.09%



Cash dividends paid 0.1350

0.13

3.85%



Shares Outstanding













Average - Basic 5,520,259

4,878,254

--------



Average - Diluted 5,520,259

4,878,254

--------





















For the Six Months Ended June 30

%

$

2019

2018

Change

Change Earnings













Interest income on loans $ 10,240,712

$ 8,456,924

21.09%

$ 1,783,788 Loan fees 392,779

436,357

-9.99%

$ (43,578) Interest income on securities 2,329,796

838,924

177.71%

$ 1,490,872 Total interest income 12,963,287

9,732,205

33.20%

$ 3,231,082 Total interest expense 2,675,608

1,229,667

117.59%

$ 1,445,941 Net interest income 10,287,679

8,502,538

21.00%

$ 1,785,141 Provision for loan losses 210,000

129,000

62.79%

$ 81,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,077,679

8,373,538

20.35%

$ 1,704,141 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,406,781

1,281,166

9.80%

$ 125,615 Net realized gains on sale of loans 13,090

36,766

-64.40%

$ (23,676) Other noninterest income 472,128

450,200

4.87%

$ 21,928 Total noninterest income 1,891,999

1,768,132

7.01%

$ 123,867 Total noninterest expense 8,334,204

7,332,893

13.66%

$ 1,001,311 Earnings before income taxes 3,635,474

2,808,777

29.43%

$ 826,697 Income tax expense 375,041

448,350

-16.35%

$ (73,309) Net income $ 3,260,433

$ 2,360,427

38.13%

$ 900,006 Per share













Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.57

$ 0.46

23.91%



Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.57

0.46

23.91%



Cash dividends paid 0.2675

0.26

2.88%



Annualized yield based on quarter end close 4.65%

3.85%

0.80%



Shares Outstanding













Average - Basic 5,517,852

4,866,322

--------



Average - Diluted 5,517,852

4,866,322

--------



Common stock, shares issued 5,939,351

5,360,304

--------



Shares held as Treasury 42,410

5,744

--------



At quarter end













Total assets $ 648,627,000

$ 514,801,418

26.00%

$ 133,825,582 Total assets (average) 629,540,000

478,263,000

31.63%

$ 151,277,000 Other real estate and repossessions ("OREO") 30,000

615,000

-95.12%

$ (585,000) Gross loans 425,432,621

379,512,976

12.10%

$ 45,919,645 Allowance for loan losses 2,141,790

2,080,145

2.96%

$ 61,645 Net loans 423,290,831

377,432,831

12.15%

$ 45,858,000 Non-accrual loans 2,814,220

1,204,256

133.69%

$ 1,609,964 Loans past due 30+ days (excludes non accrual loans) 530,648

1,730,632

-69.34%

$ (1,199,984) Net loans charged-off 56,179

120,839

-53.51%

$ (64,660) Net overdrafts charged-off 54,919

50,254

9.28%

$ 4,665 Net charge-offs 111,098

171,093

-35.07%

$ (59,995) Average loans 415,829,000

370,341,000

12.28%

$ 45,488,000 Cash and due from Federal Reserve Bank 20,107,980

16,308,016

23.30%

$ 3,799,964 Average cash and due from Federal Reserve Bank 5,272,000

13,402,000

-60.66%

$ (8,130,000) Securities and other restricted stock 161,605,015

90,376,328

78.81%

$ 71,228,687 Average securities and other restricted stock 131,739,000

67,222,000

95.98%

$ 64,517,000 Total deposits 546,246,079

415,634,366

31.42%

$ 130,611,713 Non interest bearing demand 113,354,585

68,903,739

64.51%

$ 44,450,846 Interest bearing demand 205,850,931

194,049,223

6.08%

$ 11,801,708 Savings 110,884,640

83,838,243

32.26%

$ 27,046,397 Time < $100,000 99,092,547

63,035,793

57.20%

$ 36,056,754 Time > $100,000 17,063,376

5,807,368

193.82%

$ 11,256,008 Average total deposits 425,893,000

402,436,000

5.83%

$ 23,457,000 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 1,633

33,768,093

-100.00%

$ (33,766,460) Overnight advances -

33,600,000

N/A

$ (33,600,000) Term advances 1,633

168,093

-99.03%

$ (166,460) Subordinated debt (net of unamortized issuance costs) 19,396,372

-

N/A

$ 19,396,372 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 7,674,291

12,345,503

-37.84%

$ (4,671,212) Stockholders' equity 57,005,357

44,985,506

26.72%

$ 12,019,851 Stockholders' equity (average) 57,028,000

44,986,000

26.77%

$ 12,042,000 Stock data













Market value - last close (end of period) $ 11.50

$ 13.50

-14.81%



Dividend payout ratio 46.93%

56.52%

-9.58%



Price earnings ratio 10.09 x 16.88 x 3.47%



Book value (end of period) 9.73

9.04

7.63%



Market price to book value 118.19%

149.34%

-20.86%



Key performance ratios













Return on average assets (ROA) 1.04%

0.99%

0.04%



Return on average equity (ROE) 11.43%

10.49%

0.94%



Net interest margin (federal tax equivalent)) 3.73%

3.90%

-0.17%



Interest expense to average assets 0.85%

0.51%

0.34%



Total allowance for loan losses













to nonaccrual loans 76.11%

172.73%

-96.62%



Total allowance for loan losses













to total loans 0.50%

0.55%

-0.05%



Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.66%

0.32%

0.34%



Nonaccrual loans and OREO to total assets 0.44%

0.35%

0.09%



Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.05%

0.09%

-0.04%



Equity to assets at period end 8.79%

8.74%

0.05%





