United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Completes $26.25 Million Capital Raise

ATMORE, Ala., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. (OTCPNK: UBAB) (the "Company"), parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, today announced the closing of a stock purchase with local and institutional investors from which it raised aggregate gross proceeds of $26.25 million through the issuance of its common stock. The securities offered were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities law of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

"We are very pleased to announce the successful completion of our common stock offering. We believe our growing franchise is well-positioned and that the new capital will allow us to continue to pursue growth opportunities we serve as we strive to create value for our shareholders," said United Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Robert R. Jones III. "We are very excited about the support of our existing shareholders as well as the participation of our new investors."

FIG Partners, an employee-owned broker/dealer based in Atlanta, Georgia, acted as the Company's financial advisor in raising the new capital and Maynard Cooper & Gale, P.C. acted as legal counsel to the Company.

About United Bank

United Bank is a $639,000,000 financial institution that has enjoyed 115 years of continuous service to Atmore, Alabama and surrounding communities. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Silver Hill, Spanish Fort, and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton, and Pace. For more information about United Bank, please visit our website at www.unitedbank.com. Member FDIC.

About UB Community Development (UBCD)

UB Community Development's strong history as an experienced leverage lender in New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) transactions, coupled with our passion for improving the communities around us, make UBCD Alabama's premier financial partner for economic and community development. Through our NMTC, Community Facilities Lending Program and Capital Magnet Fund, UBCD is working with community development partners in the fields of healthcare, education, manufacturing, public works, and more. For more information about UB Community Development, visit our website at www.UBCommunityDevelopment.com.

