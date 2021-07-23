United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Reaches Asset Milestone of $1 Billion

ATMORE, Ala., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB), parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, a community development partner of United Bank, announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. ("United") reported unaudited consolidated net income of $11.9 million and earnings per share of $3.18 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $8.3 million and earnings per share of $2.24 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS