United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 24, 2020

ATMORE, Ala., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB), headquartered in Atmore, focused on a multi bottom line mission of strong financial performance, community development and economic development, today announced that Robert R. Jones III, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 24, 2020.

DATE: Thursday, September 24, 2020

TIME: 1:30 EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/31yI3Qk

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be also made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

United Bancorporation of Alabama , Inc. ("United") reported net income of $8.3 million for the six months ending June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $4.1 million for the same period last year.

, Inc. ("United") reported net income of for the six months ending compared to net income of for the same period last year. Earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1.60 compared to an earnings per share for the same period last year of $0.67 .

was compared to an earnings per share for the same period last year of . The return on average assets and average equity for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 2.13% and 19.27%, respectively.

was 2.13% and 19.27%, respectively. United reported total assets of $890.5 million at June 30, 2020 as compared to $677.2 million at June 30, 2019 , an increase of $213.3 million or 31.5%.

at as compared to at , an increase of or 31.5%. On June 16, 2020 , United declared a semiannual dividend of $0.10 per share to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2020 , payable July 15, 2020 , which represents a 1.13% yield.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX:UBAB) is the parent company for two wholly owned subsidiaries, United Bank and UB Community Development, a community development partner of United Bank. The Corporation primarily serves southwest Alabama and northwest Florida through its 22 retail offices and 3 commercial lending offices. With more than 116 years of community banking commitment, our business model is a powerful, evolving solution of banking verticals and niches that are intertwined to create a nimble, innovative enterprise. Our talented management team has extensive experience in leveraging niches into profitable lines of product mixes that position the bank for growth.

