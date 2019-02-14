United BioSource LLC (UBC) Opens a New 43,000 Square Foot Facility in Lake Mary, Florida

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBC, a global leading provider of late-stage and patient support services, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a 43,000 square foot facility located at 680 Century Point, Lake Mary, FL due to expansion of the business.

The new facility will allow UBC to broaden the scope of its offerings to clients and extend its reach to more patients in need of life saving therapies in a more efficient manner.

The brand new, state-of-the-art patient support services facility can accommodate more than 300 team members and offers employees sufficient office space, ample parking, conference accommodations, the latest in technology and telephony capabilities, multiple lounge and collaboration spaces, and access to outdoor trails and local eateries.

UBC's new Lake Mary site is centered in a 'hot bed' of talent to recruit and grow patient advocates to support patients in their healthcare journey. Services at this location include Patient Support Services, Quality & Learning, Resource Management, and Data Analytics & Insights.

"We don't just provide patient support services, we become deeply invested in each and every patient we serve. We are also tremendously committed to serving our community through partnerships, employment opportunities, and outreach. Being able to remain in the Lake Mary area was of paramount importance when scouting a new location for our expansion," said UBC's Sr. Vice President, Head of Patient Support Services, Nicole Hebbert.

About UBC:

United BioSource (UBC) is a leader in the biopharmaceutical market for integrated, comprehensive clinical, safety, and commercialization services. UBC brings together renowned scientific research and operations experts with leading-edge technologies, allowing for the best patient and healthcare provider experience. Comprehensive, end-to-end services cover product and patient population characterization during development and market entry, as well as a focus on the patient experience, safety, and adherence. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ubc.com.

