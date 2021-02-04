United, Chase and Visa Team Up to Celebrate Black History Month

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Black History Month, United Airlines, Chase and Visa are encouraging and rewarding United Credit Cardmembers who make donations to non-profits focused on providing access to educational opportunities for Black students and supporting human and civil rights policies. Between February 1 and March 15, 2021, United Explorer and United Club Visa Cardmembers will receive five total miles for every dollar (up to $1,000) in donations made to the following organizations:

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund – a non-profit organization established in 1987 as the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF's member-schools include 47 publicly supported Historically Black College and Universities that enroll nearly 300,000 students.

The Leadership Conference Education Fund – an organization that builds public support for laws and policies that promote and protect civil and human rights.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund – a premier legal organization fighting for racial justice through litigation, advocacy, and public education.

United Negro College Fund – a non-profit that supports under-represented students looking to continue their education.

"Black History Month is not only a time of celebration and reflection but also presents an opportunity to seize on that heightened awareness to take action," said Jessica Kimbrough, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at United. "By working closely with our partners at Chase and Visa, United Airlines is proud to offer cardmembers a unique opportunity to support groups that are focused on the advancement of civil rights and then reward them for their contribution."

"JPMorgan Chase is committed to driving real and sustainable change for Black communities and we're using this time to reflect both on the past and on our commitment to build a more equitable future," said Ed Olebe, president of co-brand cards at JPMorgan Chase. "This effort is an example of how to harness our collective expertise – along with our United and Visa partners – to build a program that gives back to organizations making a difference, while at the same time rewarding our joint customers."

"The black and African American community is being disproportionately impacted by the pandemic in the United States, which will require short and long-term solutions to help this community recover," said Suzan Kereere, global head, merchant sales and acquiring at Visa. "For Visa, partnerships are one way we will leverage our network to bridge gaps in funding and opportunity for Black communities. This campaign is one example of Visa's unwavering commitment to address social injustice and racial equality, which will continue to be a priority for our business."

To learn more or to donate to these organizations, customers can visit United.com/BlackHistoryMonth.

