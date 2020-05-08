United Chinese Americans (UCA) Announces Nationwide "Food of Love Day" To Help People In Need, In Commemoration Of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month "50 States, 100 Cities, One People United!"

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 10, 2020, a historic day for Chinese Americans and our nation when the Transcontinental Railroad was completed 151 years ago with the unique contribution by early Chinese immigrants, United Chinese Americans (UCA) is partnering with a coalition of communities and organizations nationwide, such as Salvation Army, U.S.-China Restaurant Alliance and TCL, to launch "Chinese American Food of Love Day" to kick off a month-long celebration of Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage.

In a historic first, from May 10 till the end of the Heritage Month, Chinese communities in all 50 states and over 100 cities will work together to prepare food for fellow Americans in need, and will organize food drives for food banks all across the country. "This is a time when all Americans must do everything we can to help those in need, as the needs are historic and everywhere," says Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate.

This event continues the ongoing Chinese community's untiring efforts to provide relief and charitable support to the people and institutions hit hardest by COVID-19. As of today, Chinese Americans in great numbers have participated in the relief efforts, raising and contributing tens of millions of dollars worth of PPEs and other support to fight the pandemic. "I am so proud of the Chinese American community and UCA for stepping up to show we are one country and one people united in a common cause," says Congresswoman Judy Chu, chair of Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. Echos Haipei Shue, president of UCA, "I have rarely seen in my lifetime our community this much engaged and mobilized to help. Literally every Chinese community and every Chinese American organization is trying to help."

On May 9 at 12pm noon ET, a day before Food of Love Day, Congresswoman Chu, Congressman Lieu, former Ambassador and Governor Gary Locke, 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and award-winning performing artists Abigail Washburn and Fei Wu will join the Chinese community for an online rally to kick off the "Chinese American Food of Love Day."

This week, Congresswoman Chu will introduce a House Resolution honoring Chinese American community for its unique contribution during the pandemic and recognizing "Chinese American Food of Love Day" on May 10, 2020.

Throughout history, minority groups have faced discrimination, and they are often singled out during epidemics. Today there is an alarming rise in anti-Asian hate incidence. To combat hate, Chinese American community chooses love, and responds with compassion for our fellow Americans. "We are all in this together" is a resounding slogan resonating across all Chinese American communities now.

Founded in 2017, UCA is a nationwide nonprofit federation and a community civic movement, inspired and dedicated to empowering Chinese American communities to fight for a better world.

