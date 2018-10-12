United Express Flight Attendants Authorize a Strike

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Wisconsin Flight Attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), today voted 99 percent to authorize a strike. Air Wisconsin provides regional air service for United Airlines.

"Enough is enough. Air Wisconsin Flight Attendants are ready to do whatever it takes to get a new contract. We have made every sacrifice to ensure the stability of the airline while management refuses to offer meaningful pay and work rule improvements. Higher pay, no more delay!" said Ernie Lazernick, AFA Air Wisconsin President.

Negotiations began in July 2016 and are overseen by the National Mediation Board. No future negotiations sessions have been scheduled at this time. Lack of progress could lead to the National Mediation Board (NMB) declaring that negotiations are deadlocked and releasing both parties into a 30-day "cooling off" period leading to a strike deadline. AFA has a trademarked strike strategy known as CHAOS or Create Havoc Around Our System™. With CHAOS, a strike could affect the entire system or a single flight. The union decides when, where and how to strike without notice to management or passengers.

Air Wisconsin is a regional airline, headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin operating CRJ-200 regional jets. Air Wisconsin previously operated as an American Eagle regional air carrier. As of March 2018, Air Wisconsin operates exclusively as a United Express regional air carrier.

The Association of Flight Attendants is the Flight Attendant union. Focused 100 percent on Flight Attendant issues, AFA has been the leader in advancing the Flight Attendant profession for 73 years. Serving as the voice for Flight Attendants in the workplace, in the aviation industry, in the media and on Capitol Hill, AFA has transformed the Flight Attendant profession by raising wages, benefits and working conditions. Nearly 50,000 Flight Attendants come together to form AFA, part of the 700,000-member strong Communications Workers of America (CWA), AFL-CIO. Visit us at www.afacwa.org.

