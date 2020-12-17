United Flea Markets Acquires Controlling Interest and Operation of Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market in Houston, Texas

DENVER, Colo., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based United Flea Markets, owner of the largest portfolio of flea markets in the country, today announced the acquisition of a controlling interest of Cole's Antique Village and Flea Mareket in Houston, Texas. United Flea Markets is the country's foremost flea market ownership and management company with properties located from coast to coast. This acquisition marks United Flea Markets' 15th property and the company's first flea market in Texas.

This is the second acquisition in the past 30 days for United Flea Markets. In mid-November, the company announced the acquisition of Treasure Aisles Flea Market in Monroe, OH.

"Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market is one of the largest indoor/outdoor flea markets in southern Houston. We've had our eye on a number of Texas flea markets and are pleased to welcome Cole's to the United Flea Markets family of properties," said Rob Sieban, President, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets.

Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market opened in 1968 and offers more than 44 acres of indoor and outdoor shopping. More than 1,300 vendors sell new and vintage items including art, home décor, apparel, toys, tools, electronics, sporting goods and more. There are 26 food stands serving beer, roasted corn, nachos, churros, pizza, ice cream, funnel cakes, potatoes, donuts and BBQ. The property welcomes 12,000 – 15,000 customers each weekend. Click here to view photos for media use.

The majority of the flea market employees will be retained and former owner Scott Morrison will continue to maintain an economic interest in the market while consulting with the ownership group. Over the next few months, the WiFi system will be upgraded, interior and exterior signage will be updated and a comprehensive marketing plan will be developed and implemented along with the rollout of an enhanced technology platform.

"I am very excited to partner with United Flea Markets as they take over operationsof Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market," said Morrison. "We know the team is committed to continue investing and improving the market experience while giving our valued customers a great place to visit."

Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market is located at 1014 N Main St, Pearland, Texas. The flea market hours will remain the same: Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. year round.





About United Flea Markets

United Flea Markets owns and operates diverse flea markets nationwide, bringing to each a valuable mix of small-company agility paired with finely tuned business acumen. This unique approach results in best-of-class, streamlined operations tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual flea market. Flea market owners interested in learning more about investments from United Flea Markets can visit http://www.unitedfleamarkets.com or call 720.592.0260.

