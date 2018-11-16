United Global Technologies Announced as Annual Gold Sponsor for Young Affiliates of the Mint

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Young Affiliates of the Mint (the "YAMs") are proud to announce United Global Technologies (UGT) as an annual gold sponsor.

Jason Monastra, co-founder and COO of UGT states, "UGT is excited about our newfound partnership with the Young Affiliates of the Mint and to support their efforts providing tours for local kids here in Charlotte. We hope to help this be the best year yet, beginning with our involvement in Fall Ball." As an annual gold sponsor, UGT will be onboard for the YAM's entire lineup of signature events as well as their upcoming 6th Annual Fall Ball.

The black-tie gala took place on Saturday, November 3rd from 8 p.m. to midnight at Mint Museum Uptown and was themed around old Hollywood and include live entertainment. This year's Fall Ball served as a fundraiser in support of the YAMs' contribution to the Mint's Annual Fund to provide museum tours for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Students.

In support of the YAMs' mission of promoting and celebrating the arts, the charitable event was an ode to old Hollywood glam featuring live music from Sammy Sinatra and the Mad Men, "the South's premiere Vegas style lounge act with a twist," as well as Charlotte's own DJ Chescov. There will even be a red-carpet walk of fame highlighting the names of attendees who purchased early-bird tickets, recognizing them for their support.

"We're proud to bring Fall Ball back to Mint Museum Uptown following their Grand Re-opening Celebration," said Amorette Mangum, co-chair of the annual event. "To make this philanthropic event even more accessible for Charlotte's young professional crowd, we've lowered the ticket prices for the first time in the event's history."

Special thanks to UGT for their generous contributions to this annual event.

About the United Global Technologies

For almost a decade, United Global Technologies has set the standard for US-based IT and engineering services. Founded in 2009, by Elizabeth Bernstein and Jason Monastra, UGT has excelled at meeting the diverse information technology, engineering, and operational needs of industrial and service leaders across the country and around the globe. Through the generosity and tireless efforts of UGT employees, families and friends, philanthropy has become more than an initiative — it is a way of life. UGT is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and is thrilled to a part of the thriving community. To learn more about UGT visit https://www.ugtechnologies.com/.

About the Young Affiliates of the Mint

Established in 1990, the YAMs are a diverse group of young professionals promoting and supporting the Mint Museum through cultural, social, leadership, and fundraising activities and events. All YAM event proceeds directly benefit Charlotte-Mecklenburg students by offsetting the cost of Mint Museum tours throughout the school year.

About the Mint Museum

The Mint Museum is a leading, innovative museum of international art and design committed to engaging and inspiring all members of the global community. Established as the first art museum in North Carolina in 1936, The Mint Museum has grown to include two dynamic facilities, Mint Museum Uptown and Mint Museum Randolph, and currently boasts one of largest collections in the Southeast. The Mint proudly offers its visitors inspiring and transformative experiences through art from around the world via its renowned collections, exhibitions, educational programs, and scholarship.

