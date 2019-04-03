United Global Technologies Wins DHEC Support Services Contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Global Technologies (UGT) was awarded a Project Support Services Contract with a potential value of $15 million by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for the period Feb. 15, 2019, through Feb. 14, 2024. Under the contract, UGT will provide program and project management support services to SC DHEC under the direction of the PMO.

UGT is one of the nation's fastest-growing national IT and technical operations service providers in the U.S. Inc. magazine profiled UGT, for the SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, as one of the TOP IT service companies in the U.S., along with recognition from CRN in the TOP 100 and TOP 250. UGT's progress has been given a larger foundational footprint with being named the IT Mentor Protégé for the U.S. Department of Energy in 2018, further allowing our clients to leverage UGT's growing capabilities within a cost-effective and scalable structure not available for many smaller and mid-market firms.

For additional information, please contact admin@ugtechnologies.com or visit the UGT site at www.ugtechnologies.com.

Related Images

ugt-logo.png

UGT Logo

Logo

Related Links

Website

SOURCE United Global Technologies

Related Links

http://www.ugtechnologies.com

