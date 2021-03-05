United Heartland Names Lockton Companies 'Agency of the Year'

NEW BERLIN, Wis., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Heartland, a leading national workers' compensation insurance company, proudly announces Lockton Companies as its Agency of the Year.

"We are pleased to recognize Lockton as this year's United Heartland Agency of the Year award honoree," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division. "Like United Heartland, the Lockton team is clearly committed to their customers. Together, we're proud to offer world-class workers' compensation products and services to our mutual customers. We've developed a great partnership with Lockton and we look forward to working with them for many years to come."

Licensed in all 50 states, United Heartland is a leading workers' compensation carrier with a customized approach to loss control, claims management and underwriting. The company focuses on six key business segments – education, healthcare, long-term care, manufacturing, non-profits/social services and wholesale/retail.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition," said Mark Moitoso, Risk Practices Leader, EVP, for Lockton Companies. "Client service is at the core of who Lockton is. We are thrilled to partner with United Heartland to support our mutual clients in managing their total cost of risk and continuous improvement."

About United Heartland

United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 8,000 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 12 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

