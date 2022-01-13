United Imaging Announces Construction of a World-leading Intelligent R&D and Manufacturing Complex with an Investment of More Than USD 490 million

Dr. Xue Min, Chairman of United Imaging Group, highlighted, "The new complex will forge United Imaging as a world-leading, modern, intelligent, medical equipment R&D and manufacturing leader. With this great headway, United Imaging will largely boost its R&D and production capabilities and research abilities as a future-oriented enterprise."

Dr. Al Zhang, Chairman& CEO of United Imaging Healthcare, said that the company has grown from dozens of employees to hundreds and then thousands of employees in the past 10 years. The new campus will further accelerate momentum for future-oriented innovation and development for the company.

As the global R&D headquarters of United Imaging, the new campus will accelerate R&D and innovation of next-generation products and technologies, and promote the progress from R&D to industrialization of the company's full line of high-end medical equipment, core components and advanced technologies, including PET/MR, PET/CT, MR, CT, DR, RT, etc.

The new complex will also include a digital, intelligent super factory to promote automatic and intelligent manufacturing. Empowered by cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, big data and AI, the factory will achieve flexible scheduling, configuration, intelligent decision-making, automatic production and intelligent operation in the process of manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. etc., and thus greatly enlarge its supply capacity. Moreover, with the Shanghai headquarters at the center, United Imaging will increase its global production capability with a regional division of labor across the Changzhou factory, Wuhan base and U.S. production base.

Underpinned by the concept of people-oriented and sustainable development, the new campus will also feature circular passages via connecting bridges, open and connecting office areas, and the integration of rivers and city roads, celebrating the coexistence of humans and nature, and achieving an organic integration of people and landscape. A natural, comfortable, friendly, pleasant space will be created to help employees incubate innovation in a free and open environment.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.