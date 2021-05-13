United Kingdom and Ireland Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report 2020: Future Growth Potential in Air Purifying Respirators to be Driven by Stringent Regulations
DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Mega Trends Powering UK and Ireland's Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides research and analysis on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in the UK and Ireland.
The PPE market in the region is continually challenged by market dynamics, and now the industry is being significantly impacted by the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory syndrome, leading to increased demand for air purifying respirators across all the end-use industries.
Preferences for ergonomic equipment with quality, comfort, and innovation, together with technology integration are the drivers of the overall demand for PPE in the region. Market participants have been ramping up production capacity to streamline their supply chains and meet the surge in demand.
More precisely, in case of respiratory protection PPE market, the penetration rate of disposable respirators is likely to increase the most, followed by the demand for PAPR, which is expected to replace non-disposable respirators due to the tightening of legislative regulations related to fit testing protocol being applied over these elastomeric respirators. Furthermore, the demand for general-purpose gloves is likely to be boosted, owing to safety concerns.
Among all PPE markets, above-the-neck, fall, and hand protection are the fastest-growing segments, with CAGRs of 3.1%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively, from 2019 to 2024.
Growth is expected due to a favourable change in consumer preference for using safety equipment at the workplace in the daily routine. Additionally, an increase in demand is expected from some major end-use industries like construction and pharmaceuticals. The degree of competition is high among global PPE giants due to the existence of regional level participants and distributors involved in selling their private labels along with their branded products.
Global PPE participants dealing in disposable respirators, mechanical protection gloves, soft goods fall protection, and portable gas detectors are witnessing stiff competition from regional participants and distributors in terms of competitive prices, low cost imports, and product diversification.
Overall, the PPE market is expected to feel a mild impact of the pandemic in 2020. However, the market will look forward to bounce back in 2021, with a significant growth in revenue to combat the impact and continue growing at a steady pace as per the historic trend before the pandemic.
This study includes a brief overview of the PPE market, market dynamics with trends and outlook, qualitative and quantitative aspects of respiratory protection, industrial hand protection, protective footwear, fall protection, gas detection, protective clothing, and above-the-neck protection, growth opportunities and companies to action, the pandemic's impact on all end-use industries, and its implications on PPE demand.
Further, the competitive landscape of OEMs and distributors has been drawn with the analysis of consumer preferences in the current scenario. The research service also discusses the strategic imperatives for growth and success and ends with key predictions for the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Strategic Factsheet
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. Market Overview - Total PPE Market
- PPE Market Outlook
- What Drives the PPE Market?
- Market Segmentation by Product Type
3. Overview of Population, Industries, and Demography
- An Overview
- Unemployment Rate
- Per Cent of Employment by Industry Sector
- Employment by Industry Sector - UK
- Top Industrial End-use Markets for PPE - UK
- Employment by Industry Sector - Ireland
- Top Industrial End-user Markets for PPE - Ireland
- PPE Requirement and Usage by End-use Industry
4. Market Overview - UK and Ireland PPE Market
- UK and Ireland as a Part of the Western European PPE Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Per Cent of Revenue by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. Macroeconomic Outlook and Analysis
- Macroeconomic Outlook
- Impact of COVID-19 on the PPE Market by End-use Industry
6. Trends and Outlook - UK and Ireland PPE Market
- PPE Enforcement Regulations - UK
- Standards and Regulations - UK's PPE Market
- Standards and Regulations - Ireland's PPE Market
- PPE Market - Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Above-the-neck Protection Outlook
- Respiratory Protection Outlook
- Hand Protection Outlook
- Protective Clothing Outlook
- Foot Protection Outlook
- Fall Protection Outlook
- Gas Detection Outlook
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape
- Prominent List of Select Market Participants by Product Type
7. Distribution Trends - UK and Ireland PPE Market
- Distributor Landscape
- Competitive Landscape for Distributors
- Customer Preferences - Top Customer Requirements
- Customer Requirements by Products
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Usage of Air-purifying Respirators to Combat the Impact of COVID-19
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Need for Comfort Gaining Traction in the Safety Shoes Market
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Rise of Online Fall Protection Services
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Collaboration With Distributors and System Integrators Key to Success in the Gas Detection Segment
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Regulatory Emphasis, a Boon to the Ear Protection Segment
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
10. Appendix
