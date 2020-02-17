United Kingdom Building Construction Market Size & Forecast 2014-2023: Market Set to Reach GBP 190.5 billion by 2023
Feb 17, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Building Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 30+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Institutional Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The building construction industry in the United Kingdom is expected to record a CAGR of 4.3% to reach GBP 190.5 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in United Kingdom, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Building Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 30+ market segments and sub-segments of building construction industry in United Kingdom.
- Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.
- City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.
Key Topics Covered:
- United Kingdom Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
- United Kingdom Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type
- Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities
- Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point
- Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
- United Kingdom Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Office Building Construction
- Retail Building Construction Outlook
- Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook
- Restaurant Building Construction Outlook
- Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook
- Entertainment Building Construction Outlook
- Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
- United Kingdom Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors
- Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
- United Kingdom Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
- Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors
- Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage
- United Kingdom Building Construction Analysis by Key Cities
Companies Mentioned
- Balfour Beatty Plc
- Network Rail Ltd
- Barratt Developments Plc
- Babcock International Group Plc
- Kier Group Plc
- Taylor Wimpey Plc
- Pentair Plc
- Ashtead Group Plc
- Persimmon Plc
- Laing O'Rourke Plc
- Interserve Plc
- Galliford Try Plc
- Morgan Sindall Group Plc
- SIG Plc
- The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc
- Bellway Plc
- Keller Group Plc
- Mace Group Ltd
- Redrow Plc
- Aggreko Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jtik4z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article