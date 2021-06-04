United Kingdom Business Foreign Exchange Markets H2 2020 - Market in a State of High Growth

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Business Foreign Exchange Markets - Market Analysis Report H2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thirteenth consecutive round of six-monthly demand-side assessments of the United Kingdom (UK)'s business Foreign Exchange (FX) markets is designed to monitor competitive performance in this high growth and competitive market. The analysis delivers industry-wide performance measures across pivotal industry benchmarks.

The biannual programme monitors market share, wallet share, mind share and customer satisfaction measures using high value "voice of the customer" research methodology. The programme mirrors sister services that have also been running for several years in the market of South East Asia, New Zealand, Australia, France, Canada and the USA.

Reporting cycles for this programme are June and December each year.

Examining FX market dynamics across Micro Business, SME and Lower Corporate segments, the programme applies the following business segments based on annual enterprise turnover:

Micro Business GBP £1- 5m annual turnover business customers

annual turnover business customers Small to Medium Enterprises (SME) GBP £5- 20m annual turnover business customers

annual turnover business customers Lower Corporate GBP £20- 100m annual turnover business customers

The relative performance, behaviour, and product engagement of businesses with their bank or FX provider is quantified across product penetration, market share, wallet share, risk cross-sell and customer satisfaction performance metrics.

The demand side analysis provides coverage of Spot FX, Forward FX Contracts, and FX Options in addition to the relative performance of supporting FX services.

Key actionable coverage areas of the Business FX markets programme include:

Benchmarking metrics by segment and product of primary and secondary relationship share, wallet share, product satisfaction set against importance, service satisfaction, advocacy and mind share.

Product penetration across business segments.

With the current instability in the UK caused by the ongoing Brexit finalisation period as well as the more serious COVID -19 pandemic, UK business' reactions to these events are increasingly focussed on risk mitigation as UK business looks to re-shape its global supply chains.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Market Insights

Spot FX

FX Options

FX Forwards

3. What's Next for the UK BFX Market?

4. Spot FX Market

5. FX Options Market

6. Forward FX Market

7. FX Customer Service Satisfaction

8. Share of FX Customer Mind

9. Currency Trading Volumes

Appendix I - Research Methodology

List of Exhibits

KEY MARKET INSIGHTS

A Spot FX Market Share - Whole Market

B FX Options Market Share - Lower Corporate

C FX Forwards Market Share - Lower Corporate

SPOT FX MARKET

1 Market Share - Primary Customer Relationships

2 Share of Customer Wallet

3 Market Share - Secondary Customer Relationships

4 Number of Spot FX Provers Used

5 Changes in Primary Spot FX Provider

6 Forecast Churn in Primary Spot FX Provider

7 Spot FX Product Satisfaction Ratings

FX OPTIONS MARKET

8 Penetration of FX Options

9 Market Share - Primary Customer Relationships

10 Share of Customer Wallet

11 Market Share - Secondary Customer Relationships

12 Number of FX Options Providers Used

13 Product Satisfaction Ratings by Customer Segment

14 Product Satisfaction Ratings



FORWARD FX MARKET

15 Penetration of Forward FX

16 Market Share - Primary Customer Relationships

17 Share of Customer Wallet

18 Market Share - Secondary Customer Relationships

19 Number of Forward FX Providers Used

20 Product Satisfaction Ratings by Customer Segment

21 Product Satisfaction Ratings

FX CUSTOMER SERVICE SATISFACTION

22 FX Service Satisfaction Ratings

23 Top 3 FX Service Factor Satisfaction Ratings

SHARE OF FX CUSTOMER MIND

24 Mind Share in FX

CURRENCY TRADING VOLUMES

25 Top Three Currencies Traded

26 Share of Business

27 Spot & Risk Trading Volumes



Companies Mentioned

Alpari

AMEX

Bank of America

Bank of China

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

CMC

Currencies Direct

CYBG (Clydesdale, Yorkshire )

) Deutsche

FXCM

Global Reach

HSBC

IG

ING

JPMorgan

Lloyds

Monex

OFX (formerly UKForex)

RBC

RBS

Santander

SAXO

SG

Standard Chartered

TD

TransferWise

UBS

Western Union

WorldFirst

