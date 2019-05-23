United Kingdom Consumer Legal Services Report 2019

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Consumer Legal Services Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest consumer research findings based on responses from 1,207 adults, show that a majority of adults have used a law firm/solicitor in the last five years, but use of other legal services providers is also growing.

A clear majority find it difficult to differentiate one law firm from another but over three quarters would be influenced in their choice of law firm by price information on a law firm website, i.e. when choosing between law firms they would choose the one giving clear price information on their site (New price transparency regulations have been introduced requiring law firms in some practice areas to publish prices but some law firms have yet to comply).

Only four consumer legal brands have awareness levels above 50% and all four are personal injury brands. Leading law firm brands are Irwin Mitchell, Slater & Gordon, and Cooperative Legal and awareness of all these brands has increased significantly since 2014.



The UK Legal Services Consumer Research Report 2019 is the third in a series of new reports from the author on the legal services market and offering insights into consumer behaviour, perceptions, brand awareness, and opinions.



Other headlines from the survey include:

Client Loyalty - A typical consumer is likely to need a law firm or solicitor on an occasional basis, but despite this, there is client loyalty with a clear majority ready to go back to a law firm/solicitor they have used before.

Conveyancing and Wills - Almost half of adults using a law firm or solicitor in the last five years have needed advice on either wills or conveyancing. Both these areas usually involve more advance planning than other areas of consumer law which can be surprise issues. Both are also facing competitive pricing pressures.

DIY Law - Is growing with over a quarter of individuals undertaking the whole legal process themselves but the majority of these take on some legal tasks and then pass the others to a legal professional.

Freelance Solicitors - New regulations to be introduced in 2019 mean that freelance solicitors will be able to offer legal services without the need to be employed directly by a law firm or legal practice. Consumers might be attracted to freelancers if they offered flexible services i.e. home visits, out of normal office hours) and lower prices but there would be concerns about the level of consumer protection.

Consumer Rights - Of real concern is that very few consumers know about their consumer rights in relation to using legal services. Only 22% of users of legal services knew that their provider was regulated, even less knew about the Legal Ombudsman, and one in five adults did not check their consumer rights or think that they were important.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key insights

A Clear Majority Have Used a Law Firm/Solicitor in Their Lifetime

Consumer Demand Led by Conveyancing and Wills/Probate

Occasional Demand for Legal Advice but Still Consumer Loyalty

4 out of 10 Have Used Other Legal Services Providers

Recommendations from Others - Preferred Choice for Most

Experience/reputation of Advisor and Cost are the Main Choice Criteria

Hard to Differentiate One Firm from Another but Price Information Would Help

Fixed Fees Dominate Payment Methods

Client Satisfaction is Good but Still Room for Improvement

Most Law Firm Clients Would Go Back Again

Little Knowledge of Consumer Rights

Over a Quarter Opted for DIY Law and More Would Consider It

Representation in Court - Majority Would Leave it to the Legal Professionals

Freelance Solicitors - Mixed Views from Consumers

High Awareness of Some Legal Brands but Not Many

Financial Services Companies Identified by Some as Legal Services Providers

Market Trends - Difficult Times for Consumer Law

2. Introduction

Report coverage

3. Background

Key findings

Over three-quarters have used law firms/solicitors in their lifetime

Lower income groups less likely to get legal advice

Higher income households/young adults heaviest users in last five years

Some DIY legal activities carried out by over a quarter

Citizens Advice important to over one in five adults

4. Legal Advice Areas

Key findings

Conveyancing and wills are key areas of demand

Overwhelming majority have needed advice on more than one legal matter

5. Client Satisfaction

Key findings

Most clients are satisfied with the service they receive

Large majority of clients would use the same advisor again

6. Finding Legal Representation

Key findings

Recommendations are important but client loyalty also plays a part

Word of mouth still likely to be main way to find a legal advisor

Experience/reputation and legal costs are the most important factors when choosing legal advice

Individuals are more likely to use a law firm that publishes clear price information

7. Paying For Legal Advice

Key findings

Fixed fees now the option for a clear majority of law firm clients

8. DIY Legal

Key findings

Consumers are willing to go it alone, in some practice areas more than others

DIY legal work undertaken because consumers think it's easy

Not all DIYers would do it themselves again

9. Freelance Solicitors

Key findings

Freelance solicitors - mixed feelings from consumers

10. Market Trends

Key findings

Legal services market growth maintained in 2018

Personal injury legal brands have the highest consumer awareness

Some interest from most adults in use of consumer brands for legal services

11. Future Developments

Key findings

Steady growth but mixed fortunes for consumer law segments

Still an uncertain future



Companies Mentioned



Accident Advice Helpline

ClaimsDirect

Co-operative Legal

DAS

Direct Line

Express Solicitors

Fentons

First4Lawyers

Fletchers

InjuryLawyers4u

Irwin Mitchell

Minster Law

National Accident Helpline

Plus Admiral Law

Simpson Millar

Slater & Gordon

Thompsons

Which?

Winn Solicitors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vnuu3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

