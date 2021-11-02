United Kingdom Crane Market Report 2021-2027 - Demand for Mini/Compact Cranes is Expected to Increase

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Crane Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom crane market size will be valued at USD 1329 million growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.61% by volume during 2021-2027



The adoption of intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability, the crane market is transitioning to become a more innovative industry. The United Kingdom crane market is expected to show an incremental growth of 1,519 units during the forecast period. US and India are the largest investors across the UK. Software & computer services, financial services are some major FDI drawing industries in the UK.



UNITED KINGDOM CRANE MARKET INSIGHTS

The rise in construction activities in health care and clean energy projects will drive the demand for cranes in the UK.

In the UK, the rental business is developing rapidly. With most OEMs offering rental services in this space, a major part of the rental equipment market in the UK is dominated by unorganized players. The UK is the 5th largest importer of mobile cranes across the globe. The demand for mobile cranes has increased in 2021 due to the rise in residential and hospital construction activities.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The ability of vendors to finance the procurement of parts and components required to manufacture and operate cranes is influenced by the purchasing power of contractors.

The increase in government investments in various infrastructure development projects such as National Health Plan, Birmingham's city plan projects, Cross rail projects, and HS2 rail line projects will increase the demand for mobile Cranes in the UK.

The demand for mini/compact cranes is expected to increase in the coming years as they are feasible due to their compact size and rising market growth. With the rise in automation technology, smart cranes are gaining high traction across the UK crane market.

UNITED KINGDOM CRANE MARKET - SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Cranes used in the construction industry accounted for the largest market share, pertaining to large government expenditure on construction projects. The demand for mobile cranes is largely driven to address high-end works for urban and infrastructure development.

Market Segmentation by Crane Type

Mobile Crane

Crawler Cranes

Rough Terrain Cranes

All-Terrain Cranes

Truck Mounted Cranes

Others

Fixed Cranes

Overhead Cranes

Tower Cranes

Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Mining

Transport/Port

Manufacturing

Others

Market Segmentation by Gross Power

Less than 20 Tons

20-100 Tons

101-200 Tons

Greater than 201 Tons

Key Vendors

Tadano manufactures construction cranes

Manitex International

Manitowoc

SANY

Kobelco

Liebherr

Konecranes

Terex corporation

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Other Prominent Vendors

Mammoet

Sarens

Ormig S.p.A.

Link-Belt Cranes

Kato Works

Distributors:

Weldex

Crowland Cranes Ltd

NRC Plant

