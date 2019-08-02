United Kingdom Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024
The UK Data Center Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2018 - 2024.
The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in the UK and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019 - 2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.
Equinix, NTT (e-shelter), Interxion, STT GDC (Virtus), and CyrusOne are the prominent investors/vendors in the UK data center market.
The increasing popularity of big data and IoT technology will increase investments in the UK data center market. The rise in cloud-based services and the implementation of the Data Protection Act (2018) that complements General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union are likely to drive cloud service providers to store their personal data within the country. Increased investments in smart cities initiatives across Bristol, London, and Birmingham are likely to increase market growth.
Also, the growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will increase the demand for edge computing and edge data center deployment in the country. Stringent government regulations have prompted data centers operators in the UK to reduce carbon footprint and purchase renewable source of energy to power their data centers.
Increasing smartphone users, improvements in network connectivity, the rising adoption of new technologies, and the growing demand for data center services from consumers and business end-users are driving the investment in the UK data center market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the UK data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- The IT infrastructure segment was the major revenue contributor to the UK data center market in 2018.
- The investment in data center support infrastructure and construction services in the UK is to reach around1.4 billion in 2024.
- The server infrastructure spending contributed around 40% of the overall UK data center market.
- VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominated the market with an adoption rate of more than 80% in 2018.
- The investment in renewable energy sources is likely to increase with Telehouse and Iron Mountain contributing to the growth in 2018.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Snapshot
2. List of Data Center Investment in the UK
3. Investment Opportunities in the UK
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2018
4. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
5. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
6. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
7. Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
8. UK Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
9. UK Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
10. UK Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
11. UK Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
12. UK Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
13. UK Data Center Market by Geography
- London
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cities
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
14. Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Investors
Companies Mentioned
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- 2bm
- ARC:MC
- Arup
- Bougues Construction
- Hurley Palmer Flatt Group
- Infiniti Data Centre
- ISG
- Mentnor Construction
- Natta
- Red-Engineering
- Sanska
- Structure Tone
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Euro Diesel
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- MTU On Site Energy
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Stulz
- Vertiv
- Colt DCS
- CyrusOne
- Equinix
- Interxion
- Iomart
- IP House ,Kao Data Centre
- Next Generation Data (NGD)
- NTT Communication
- Serverhouse
- STT GDC
- TeleData UK
- Telehouse
- Zayo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhxht2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
