United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2022: Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Model is Projected to Drive the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Charging Mode, By Installed Location, By Connector Type, By Type of Charging, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during 2023-2027
The market growth can be attributed to the high demand for electric vehicles due to rising concerns related to vehicular pollution and enhanced environmental awareness.
A surge in demand for efficient charging has led to an increased focus on expanding charging facilities in the country. Hence, private players and government bodies are investing huge sums of money for improving electric vehicle infrastructure, contributing to market growth.
In 2021, the sales of electric vehicles increased by 76.3% and currently, 450,000 electric cars are running across the country due to greater affordability and enhanced efficiency of vehicles. Rising government and private sector initiatives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles are also expected to propel market growth.
Moreover, the development of technologies such as portable charging stations, smart charging with load management, automated payment technology, etc., is anticipated to create more growth opportunities for the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the coming years.
The emergence of self-driving vehicles and the growing popularity of the mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) model is also projected to drive the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the coming years.
The passenger car segment is anticipated to register the highest growth in the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market owing to a shift in the consumers preference to purchase electric vehicles due to their cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and environment-friendly nature.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
- To classify and forecast the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market based on vehicle type, type, charging mode, installed location, connector type, type of charging, region, and company.
- To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market
- To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.
- To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.
- Chargemaster Limited (BP Pulse)
- SWARCO UK (ChargePlace Scotland)
- ChargeYourCar Ltd
- Fastned
- Geniepoint
- Gridserve
- Tesla Inc.
- Pod Point
- ABB Ltd.
- Instavolt
Key Target Audience:
- Electric vehicle charging infrastructure service providers
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances related to electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Two- Wheeler
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type:
- AC
- DC
United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Charging Mode:
- Plug-in
- Wireless
United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Installed Location:
- Commercial
- Residential
United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Connector Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- UK 3-Pin
- CHAdeMO
- CCS
- Others
United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type of Charging:
- Slow
- Fast
United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region:
- London
- East Anglia
- Southwest
- Southeast
- Scotland
- East Midlands
- Yorkshire & Humberside
