United Kingdom Elevators and Escalators Market Outlook to 2028, by Segment, Volume, Market Size and Forecasts

The UK elevators and escalators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The UK stands seventh amongst all the European countries in terms of installed base with Spain being top market. The great majority of UK cities, including several very prosperous regions with dense populations, nonetheless have a very low Elevator & Escalator density ratio. As a result, the regions provide opportunities for the country's general density expansion. In the UK, little over 80% of housing is classified as urban, while 19% is classified as rural. This varies by country, with Wales and Northern Ireland having the most rural areas.

The report considers the present scenario of the UK elevators & escalators market and market dynamics for 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the UK elevators & escalators market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT

According to the World Economic Forum, more than 500 smart cities are being built around the UK. For instance, the Cloud Valley project launched in April 2021 with a 13 million square feet area that uses Wi-Fi-connected devices and sensors to gather data on everything from people's food habits to pollution.

In the UK, little over 80% of housing is classified as urban, while 19% is rural. This varies by country, with Wales and Northern Ireland having the most rural areas.

In 2019, there are about 270 existing high-rise buildings and structures in the UK, with over 70% of them in London. Only 17 high-rise structures in the UK are taller than 150 meters and only one is taller than 300 meters, the Shard in London.

The latest World Bank Ease of Doing Business, 2021 ranking placed the UK as the eight best in the European Union for dealing with construction permits.

Nearly USD 2.8 billion will be invested by the government of the UK into building new homes on unused or derelict land in England. According to the government of the UK, 160,000 greener homes are to be built on brownfield land the size of 2,000 football pitches

According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK's urban area covers around 1.77 million hectares. Natural land cover accounts for 0.54 million hectares (30.7%), compared to 0.53 million (31%) in 2017. Scotland has the greenest urban areas on average (36.4%).

Population projections from 2015 to 2025 demonstrate cities have a percentage growth rate of 7.6% compared to the UK growth rate of 6.7%. Bristol, Greater London, the West Midlands, and Edinburgh city regions all have higher projected population growth rates than the UK. Increasing population to boost urbanization trend which is further likely to surge elevators & escalators market in the UK.

