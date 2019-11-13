United Kingdom Existing Mortgage Holder Mortgages Consumer Research Report 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Existing Mortgage Holder Mortgages 2019: Consumer Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Existing Mortgage Holders Report 2019 indicates that most existing mortgage holders (EMHs) are very likely to engage in some mortgage-related actions in the next three years.



The most common action to be taken in the next three years is debt adjustment or restructuring, encompassing remortgaging and paying off all or part of the mortgage debt. Almost half of EMHs (46%) are planning some form of debt readjustment (i.e. remortgaging the current home - 24% - making a significant lump-sum mortgage repayment but still owing money -15% - and making a final monthly payment or making a lump sum payment to pay the mortgage off - 14%). Just under one-third of EMHs are planning to move home and take out a new mortgage (22%) or port an existing mortgage (13%).



The likelihood of engaging in new mortgage activity is closely related to the social grade, peaking among the AB social grade and being the lowest among the DE social grade. Mature EMHs are the most focused on either undertaking no activity in the coming three years or taking actions to reduce and finally end their mortgage.



Clearly, their prime focus is reducing their mortgage debt, i.e. continue repayments as normal, pay off a lump sum or end the mortgage. It is mainly younger EMHs who intend to purchase a property. EMHs planning to remortgage tend to be typical of all EMHs in terms of age, income and other characteristics



Among some of the other findings from the report are:

Most EMHs -78% - have been active in the mortgage market in recent years, indicating that they will be taking recent journey experiences with them when or if they re-enter the mortgage market in the future. Based on the last action taken, the most common actions are to have purchased a new home and remortgaged although 14% purchased a second home or a BTL property the last time they took out a mortgage.

Most EMHs want some professional help when they undertake a mortgage action. Professional support, especially handing over all the arrangements to professionals, is of above-average popularity among EMHs who plan to remortgage soon. It is also of above-average popularity among EMHs who want to reduce debt in the coming three years.

There are three main pinch points along the typical EMH's mortgage customer journey. These occur at the Go/No Go Stage of the process (essentially being granted a mortgage and accepting its terms), the pre-purchase mortgage research stage and the legal stage (e.g. finding all the legal and financial information required to be granted a mortgage and complete a home purchase).

The most problem-free mortgage activity is to remortgage. Buying a property is more problematic than remortgaging, especially if buying a second home. EMHs who ported an existing mortgage also ran into more problems compared with those who took out a new mortgage to purchase a home, which may suggest that those who ported only did so after running into problems trying to arrange a new mortgage.

This report aims to give clients a crucial insight into the current mindset of individuals who currently own a mortgage, some of whom may be planning to take out a new mortgage product over the coming three years. A key aspect of this report is to study how those planning a future mortgage application will approach their customer journey. It will also contrast and compare existing mortgage holders (EMHs) who are likely to take out a new mortgage in the future and those who will not, and it will identify potential opportunities for relevant providers to grow their business. The report will further explore what mortgages EMHs have and where they may seek advice.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Existing mortgage holders are very active

And will be active again in the near future

Meaning mortgage providers must be aware of who their customers are

Especially if they are affluent

The lifecycle of mortgage actions

Existing mortgage holders prefer professional help when they act

The five pinch points of the journey

Which pinch less tightly if you are remortgaging

And some problems may be self-inflicted

Can technology improve the customer journey?

New technology as a supplement to but not a replacement for bricks and mortar

It's less about the medium of communication and more about how you talk

Improving the product offer

Don't become reactive with longer-established customers

Because customers you don't talk to, won't talk back

E-comms the growth preference

2. Introduction

The six stages of the mortgage process

Methodology

Abbreviations

3. Background

Most EMHs have recent journey experience

Most EMHs will be putting their past experiences into action soon

More mature EMHs tend to remortgage or keep the status quo

Mature EMHs intend to either stay put or try to sever ties

Affluent EMHs the most likely to act

The lifecycle of mortgage actions

The financial health of EMHs

Most EMHs devote around 23% of their income to repayments

4. EMH Strategies: Getting Professional Help

Professional help especially wanted to reduce the debt burden

Mortgage brokers and financial advisors the main professionals trusted

Selecting a strategy and selecting a source of information are both parts of the same process

5. The Mortgage Customer Journey: The Pinch Points

EMHs are not novices but they can still hit roadblocks

Remortgaging is the most problem-free activity

Easy or hard, EMHs rate their providers highly

Front-end problems are delaying the process

Knowledge gaps

6. Making It Easier For EMHs

Over 27% of mortgage holders favour comparison sites for brokers

Around one-third of consumers, favour improved monitoring because it reduces communication strains

Some support for easing the documentation burden but some reluctance to accept digital solutions

Use technology but don't abandon bricks and mortar

Personalised communications can improve the customer journey

7. Improving The Product Offer

Fixed-term repayment mortgages appeal the most to those who will remortgage

If approaching debt adjusters put more weight on non-price factors

Age-related mortgage offers will be popular

Nationwide vulnerable to mortgage finishers and Halifax to remortgagers

8. Keeping Your Customers Engaged

Mortgage providers get less proactive as time passes

But things may have improved

Just under one-third of EMHs initiate contact with their provider

Mortgage customers happy with the contact they initiated

EMHs increasingly like e-communications but still use the good old telephone

Companies Mentioned



Al Rayan Bank

Aldermore Bank

Bank of Ireland

Bank of Scotland

Barclays

Britannia Building Society

Cheltenham & Gloucester

Clydesdale Bank

Co-operative Bank

Coventry Building Society

First Direct

Halifax

HSBC

Leeds Building Society

Lloyds

Metro Bank

Nationwide Building Society

NatWest

Nottingham Building Society

Post Office Mortgages

Principality Building Society

Royal Bank of Scotland

Santander

Tesco Bank

The Woolwich

TSB

Virgin Money

West Bromwich Building Society

Yorkshire Bank

Yorkshire Building Society

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qupycu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

