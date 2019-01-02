United Kingdom Market e-Cigarette Report 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Shake and Vape Gains Ground: UK Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In our latest look at the market in the UK, we surveyed vape stores across the country to get a picture of their current business. We found shake and vape and multipacks are gaining ground in the British e-cig market, while estimated daily revenues vary mainly between 500 and 1,000.

The majority of the vape stores have fewer than 44 customers per day, most of them regular users who return on a weekly basis.

CBD products are sold in nearly half of the surveyed vape stores, however the shop owners seem unlikely to increase the range of CBD products in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Introduction and methodology

3 Vape store customers



4 Estimated revenue



5 Hardware analysis



6 E-liquid analysis



7 CBD



8 Inside vape stores



9 Appendix: research data

Companies Mentioned



Aspire

Big Juice

Eleaf

Harmony

iJoy

Innokin

Joyetech

Nasty Juice

Sigelei

Smok

TECC

Vampire Vape

Vaporesso

Voopoo

Wismec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qvltmx/united_kingdom?w=5



