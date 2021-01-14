United Kingdom MedTech Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2023: Medical Devices, In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD), and Digital Health - Growth Opportunities & Revenue Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment in Genomics, Advanced Therapies, and Precision Health Offers New Opportunities for the UK MedTech Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom (UK) medical technology (MedTech) market is experiencing a transformational phase. Although it achieved steady growth up to 2019 and was infused with investments as part of the UK Life Sciences Sector Deal, market and regulatory challenges persist. In this research study, the publisher analyzes the UK MedTech market landscape including a discussion of trends, drivers, and restraints; and a forecast assessment.

The study examines historical data on revenue turnover from the Office of Life Sciences and offers a forecast in consideration of several factors including Brexit; COVID-19; and the milestones earmarked in the UK Life Sciences Sector Deal, Life Sciences Recovery Roadmap, and other relevant strategic initiatives.

The study also identifies growth opportunities in light of recent market developments and presents an evaluation of the investments outlined by the Life Sciences Sector Deal. It covers the growth environment with a specific focus on clusters within the UK MedTech sector.

Market segmentation is broken down into two main parts, MedTech core and services, and supply, with MedTech core sub-segmented into medical devices, in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), and digital health. Revenue forecasts are provided for each segment. The study period is from 2015 to 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Strategic Imperatives for Companies in the Market

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

UK MedTech Market - Segmentation and Definitions

UK MedTech Market - Market Segmentation Categories

UK MedTech Market - Competitive Landscape

UK MedTech Market - Key Performance Indicators

Drivers and Restraints

3. Growth Environment - Market Forecast

Market Forecast Methodology

UK MedTech Market Forecast

UK MedTech Market

UK MedTech Market Numbers

UK MedTech Market Numbers

COVID-19 Impact and Response

4. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends and Factors Impacting the UK MedTech Market

Top Predictions for the UK MedTech Market

5. Growth Environment - Clusters of Growth

Opportunities across the UK Life Sciences Clusters

Identifying Clusters

Golden Triangle ( Cambridge , Oxford , and London )

, , and ) Identifying Clusters

North-West Cluster ( Liverpool , Manchester , Leeds , and Sheffield )

, , , and ) Midlands Cluster ( Birmingham , Nottingham , Leicester , Coventry , and Derby )

, , , , and ) Northern Cluster ( Edinburgh , Glasgow , Newcastle , and Durham )

, , , and ) South-West Cluster ( Cardiff , Bristol , and Exeter )

, , and ) Sutton ( London and Surrey )

( and ) TEES Valley Cluster ( Middlesbrough , Stockton-on-tees, and Darlington )

6. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

7. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Introduction to Growth Opportunities

Assessing Short-term and Long-term Impacts on Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Near Shoring of Product Development

Growth Opportunity 2 - Geographic Hotspots of Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 3 - Enhancing R&D Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 4 - Manufacturing 4.0

Growth Opportunity 5 - Digitalization

8. Appendix

