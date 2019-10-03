United Kingdom Non-Prime Consumer Credit Market Report 2019: Review of the Non-Prime or High-Interest, Consumer Credit Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Non-Prime Consumer Credit: Market Insight Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This review of the non-prime or high-interest, consumer credit market describes the market for consumer credit agreements with average fixed interest rates over 30% per year, and profiles the main lenders involved in it.

It includes:

Review of each of the segments in the market (see below)

Discussion of key segment issues including the impact of regulation, and sets out our estimates of historical and forecast growth for each.

A set of 45 lender profiles of those active in the sector, covering financial performance, ownership, loan products offered, market positioning, corporate activity and history of the lender.

The review covers the following segments and lenders operating within them:

Guarantor finance (key providers include Amigo loans, Bamboo, and Non Standard Finance's Trust Two and George Banco )

) High Cost Short Term Credit (following the exit of several of the largest firms including WDFC, key providers now include CashEuroNet UK, Elevate Credit, Gain Credit and My Jar)

Home-collected credit (key providers include Morses Club, Non-Standard Finance and Provident)

Instalment credit including some second-charge mortgages (key providers include Non-Standard Finance's Everyday Loans, Oakbrook Finance, Madison and Avant)

Motor finance (key providers include S&U plc's Advantage, Blue Motor, Provident's Moneybarn, and Startline)

Credit card and other revolving loans (key providers include CapitalOne, NewDay and Provident's Vanquis)

Pawnbroking (key providers include H&T Group, Ramsdens Financial, and Speedloan Finance)

Logbook loans (key providers include Loans2Go, Greenlight Credit, and Norfolk Capital's Mobile Money)

Rent-to-own (key providers include Caversham Finance's Brighthouse and Temple Finance)

Increasingly, leading providers and their external investors are active in more than one segment

Key Topics Covered:



1. Non-prime consumer credit market

Definition

Number of non-prime consumers

Non-prime consumer credit market segments

Market growth

Non-prime consumer credit segments

2. Guarantor Finance

Definition

Key players

Sector size

Sector trends

3. High Cost Short Term Credit (HCSTC)

Definition

Key players

Sector size and trends

Insight: Price cap makes traditional payday loans unprofitable

4. Home-collected Credit

Definition

Key players

Sector size

Sector trends

Source: The author's Insight analysis

5. Instalment Credit

Definition

Key players

Sector size

Sector trends

6. Motor finance

Definition

Significant players

Sector size and trends

Sector trends

Insight: Non-prime credit accounts for a small part of the car finance market

7. Credit cards and other revolving Loans

Definition

Key players

Sector size

Sector trends

8. Pawnbroking

Definition

Significant players

Sector size

Sector trends

9. Logbook loans

Definition

Significant players

Sector size

Sector trends

10. Rent-to-own

Definition

Significant players

Sector size

Sector trends

Insight: Non-prime finance slowly departs the high street

Alternatives

Credit unions

Community Development Finance Institutions

Fintech solutions

Government alternatives

Unauthorised lenders

Forecasts

High Cost Short Term Credit (HCSTC)

Home-collected credit

Instalment credit including some second-charge mortgages

Motor finance

Credit card and other revolving loans

Pawnbroking

Logbook loans

Rent-to-own

11. Drivers of Non-Prime Credit Usage

Economic growth

Consumer borrowing

Unemployment and underemployment

Wage growth and the impact of benefit policies

Levels of self-employment and trade union membership

Housing costs

Access to mainstream finance

Personal insolvency and bankruptcy

Other poverty indicators: food bank usage and rough sleeping

12. Non-Prime Credit Regulation

FCA regulation

Insight: Affordability regulation is key to the market

FOS complaints / losses

Financial performance of lenders

Productivity analysis

Firms leaving non-prime consumer credit

13. Major lenders (loan books >20m)

1st Stop

Advantage Finance

Amigo Loans

Avant Credit

Bamboo

Billing Finance

Blue Motor

Capital One

CashEuroNet UK (Enova)

Caversham Finance (Brighthouse)

Darwin loan solutions (Evolution, Progressive)

DJS (UK)

Elevate Credit International (Sunny)

First Response

Gain Credit

H & T Group PLC (Harvey & Thompson)

Indigo Michael (Safety Net Credit)

(Safety Net Credit) Madison CF UK (118 118 Money)

Marsh

Morses Club

Mutual

MYJAR

New Day

Norfolk Capital

Oakbrook Finance

Startline

Temple Finance

14. Other lenders (loan books 5m to 20m)

Active Securities

Cash on Go

Ferratum UK

Go Car Credit

Greenlight Credit

Instant Cash Loans

Loans2Go

Mallard Leasing

PDL Finance

Premium Plan

Ramsdens Financial

Speedloan Finance

Think Money

Uncle Buck Finance LLP

Valour Finance



