United Kingdom Point of Sale Finance Market Insight Report 2019

This report focuses on the UK market for point of sale, or POS, finance.



Also known as retail finance, in-store credit or store instalment credit, it refers to loans provided by, or on behalf of, a retailer to enable a consumer to make a specific purchase.



This new edition of the report has been updated and extended to take into account recent growth in the market and to revise our market size estimates and 5-year forecasts.



The report quantifies the market size in loans outstanding, new lending and loan provider revenues, historical growth rates and levels of industry profitability. It also includes an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth setting out historical trends and available forecasts.



This report aims to answer a series of questions on the POS finance market:

How does the market work? What changes have been recently?

What would be the impact of an interest rate rise?

Which types of retailers use it most frequently?

How does it compare with alterative and substitute forms of finance?

What role has new technology played in the market?

What is the market size and historical growth rate, in terms of total loans outstanding, new lending and lender revenues?

What future growth can be forecast? What are the risks to future market growth?

What hard evidence is there to support views of historical and forecast POS finance market growth? What are the POS finance market drivers and how have they trended?

How does the market compare with those in other countries?

Who are the main finance providers and principals, which are most widely used by retailers, how have they performed?

In simple terms, what do they each do, who do they work for and how do they operate?

What do the leading UK retailers do to what extent do they use this form of finance, how do usage patterns vary by sector, which providers does each use and what is the extent of churn?

Key Topics Covered:



1. About this report

Summary

About the author

Contents

List of charts and tables

2. About the Market

POS finance is consumer credit for the purchase of specific goods or services

POS finance is provided as unsecured personal loans

Overview of market structure

Overview of products

Zero per cent finance

Market size by the number of retailers

Physical stores

E-Commerce sites

Total retailers

Medical and associated finance

Local case study: Salisbury

Regulation of the POS market

Regulatory requirements

Obtaining FCA authorisations

Increasing the use of technology for applications

Acceptance rates

POS terms offered by leading retailers

Adjacent markets include store cards and credit accounts

Store cards and credit accounts

Credit cards

Personal loans

Car finance

Mobile phone subscriptions

International comparisons with Europe , the US and Australia

3. Market size and growth

Market size trends

Market size since 2013

Lender revenues

Market drivers

Retail sales

Internet retail

Consumer confidence

GDP

Credit card penetration and spending

Consumer borrowing

Interbank rates

POS loan books as a proportion of retail sales

Lender yields

Bad debt rates

4. Competitive landscape

Financial performance of the leading operators

Overall market shares by lenders

Market share by sectors and leading retailers

Market share of independent retailers

Volumes per independent retailers

5. Broker platform provider profiles

Divido Financial Services Ltd.

Description

History

Financials

Example clients

Klarna

Deko (Pay4Later)

V12 Retail Finance Ltd

TrustaGo.

6. Lender profiles

Home Retail Group Card Services Ltd.

Description

History

Financials

Recent News

Azule Ltd (t/a Azule Finance)

Barclays Partner Finance (Clydesdale Financial Services)

BNP Paribas Personal Finance (Creation Consumer Finance Ltd)

Close Brothers Ltd. (Klarna)

Hitachi Capital

IKANO Bank AB

OMNI Capital Retail Finance Ltd

Paybreak Limited (afforditNOW)

PayPal

Rematch Credit Limited (DivideBuy)

Secure Trust Bank Plc

Shop Direct

Other lender profiles

Caledonian Consumer Finance

Carnegie Consumer Finance

ClearPay

Conister Bank

Honeycomb Finance Limited

First Senior Finance Limited

Lending Works Limited

PayitMonthly Limited

Payment Assist Limited

Shawbrook Bank

Snap Finance Ltd. (Pay Weekly)

Social Money Ltd (Payl8r)

Specialist Lending Ltd (Duologi)

Tymit Limited

Vanquis Bank

7. Forecasts

Key drivers remain broadly favourable

Economic growth

Consumer borrowing and retail sales growth

Inflation

Forecast lending levels

Market revenue forecasts.

Market risks

No-deal Brexit

Significant interest rate rises

Other market risk factors

Competitive risk: Amazon

List of abbreviations

