United Kingdom Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach $73.7 Bn by 2023, from $48.1 Bn in 2019

The "United Kingdom Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in United Kingdom increased at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.2%, increasing from US$ 48.1 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 73.7 billion by 2023.

This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

  • United Kingdom Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
  • United Kingdom Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked / underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government / public sector
  • United Kingdom Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender
  • United Kingdom Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services
  • United Kingdom Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
  • Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 United Kingdom Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 United Kingdom Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023

4 United Kingdom Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023

5 United Kingdom Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 United Kingdom Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 United Kingdom Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

8 United Kingdom General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

9 United Kingdom Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

10 United Kingdom Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

11 United Kingdom Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

12 United Kingdom Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

13 United Kingdom Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

14 United Kingdom Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

15 United Kingdom Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

16 United Kingdom Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022

17 United Kingdom Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

18 United Kingdom Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

19 United Kingdom Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

20 United Kingdom Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

21 United Kingdom Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

22 United Kingdom Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

Companies Mentioned

  Oyster Card
  Wirecard Card
  Clydesdale Bank Plc
  National Grid plc
  • Oyster Card
  MasterCard
  Visa Europe
  • National Grid plc
  • Wirecard Card
  • Clydesdale Bank Plc
  Travelex Plc
  • MasterCard
  • Visa Europe
  • Oyster Card
  • National Grid plc
  • Oyster Card
  • National Grid plc

