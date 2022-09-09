United Kingdom Truck Leasing And Rental Market Report 2022: Cost-Effectiveness of Truck Leasing and Rental Driving Healthy Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Truck Leasing And Rental Market, By Type (Leasing, Rental), By Truck Type (Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty), By Booking (Online, Offline), By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for truck leasing and rental from various end-user industries, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization activities. Besides, expanding construction sector and high demand for truck leasing and rental from retail industries are also anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The cost-effectiveness of truck leasing and rental is another factor leading to their massive adaptation in the country. Leasing or renting a truck to fulfill customer requirements eliminates the high capital required for purchasing trucks and maintenance costs associated with it.

Thus, small and mid-scale industries prefer to opt for truck leasing and rental rather than investing in expanding the vehicle fleet. Besides, fluctuating fuel prices and changing government norms and regulations related to vehicular emissions are influencing companies to prefer rental and leasing truck services.

Expanding commercial sector and increasing personal disposable income fuel the market growth. Rapid digitalization has been increasing the availability of the instant booking of trucks, which is expected to drive the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market based on type, truck type, booking, end use industry, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc. in the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.

Key Target Audience:

Truck leasing and rental service providers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to truck leasing and rental

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:

In this report, United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Type:

Leasing

Rental

United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Truck Type:

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Booking:

Online

Offline

United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By End Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

FMCG

E-Commerce

Mining

Construction

Others

United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Truck Leasing & Rental Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. United Kingdom Truck Leasing & Rental Market Outlook



7. United Kingdom Truck Leasing Market Outlook



8. United Kingdom Truck Rental Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends and Developments



11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



12. United Kingdom Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Centurion Truck Rental

Nationwide Hire UK

Fraikin Limited

Europcar International S.A.S.U.

Ryder System, Inc.

Mac's Truck (Rental Leasing Co Ltd)

Dawsongroup plc

Hexagon Leasing Limited

MC Group

Eurotrail UK Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sf3ql8



