United Kingdom Two-wheeler (ICE & Electric) Markets Report 2021-2025: Factors that are Transforming the Space and How the UK Market is Positioning Itself to Transition Toward Electric Solutions

This study assesses the overall two-wheeler (2W) market in the United Kingdom, comprising both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric motorcycles.
The objective of this study is to look at factors that are transforming the 2W space and how the UK market is positioning itself to transition toward electric solutions. The study moves from a country analysis at the macro level, such as PESTEL (political, economic, social, technology, environment, legislation) factors, to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) as well as the various market drivers.
Analysis includes overall market growth for ICE and electric motorbikes for the forecast period 2021 to 2025. It also offers insights relating to the 2W segment by type, identifying the major players dominating the market in terms of pricing and market share, including a competitor analysis from the standpoints of displacement and pricing.
Finally, this study includes a snapshot of market opportunity by providing cost analysis, opportunity by fuel type, growing business models within the space, and the various business prospects for EV products and solutions.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current and future state of ICE and electric motorcycles in the United Kingdom in terms of demand and growth?
- What are some of the major trends impacting the UK 2W market?
- What is the overall analysis of the 2W market - PESTEL, SWOT, and outlook?
- Who are the major players within the ICE and e2W market, and how do they compare and benchmark in terms of price, displacement, and speed range?
- Where does opportunity lie for the UK 2W market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the UK Two-wheeler (2W) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Scope
- 2W Market Overview, United Kingdom
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- 2W Market and OEM Segmentation
- Growth Drivers for the UK 2W Industry
- Growth Restraints for the UK 2W Industry
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Roadmap of the UK 2W Market
- Vehicles in Operation (VIO) for the 2W Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- PESTEL Overview of the UK 2W Market
- SWOT Analysis of the UK 2W Market
- Overall Market Attractiveness
- Market Outlook for 2Ws
- Overall Market Snapshot
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, UK
- Key Market Trends, United Kingdom
- Evolving E2W Ecosystem in UK
5. Analysis of ICE 2W Segment
- ICE 2W Historical Performance - Unit Shipment
- ICE 2W Unit Shipment Forecast
- ICE 2W Percent Share Sales by Type
- ICE 2W Percent Unit Sales by Displacement
- Top OEMs - Market Leaders in 2020
- Snapshot of Top ICE Models in United Kingdom
6. Analysis of e2W Segment
- Electric 2W Historical Performance - Unit Shipment
- Electric 2W Unit Shipment Forecast
- Electric 2W Percent Unit Sales by Type
- Snapshot of Top Electric Models in the United Kingdom
7. Market Opportunity Analysis
- Comparative Cost Analysis
- Opportunity by Vehicle Type by Fuel
- Opportunity by 2W Mobility Solutions, New Solutions
- Opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Opportunity for e2W Products, Solutions and Services
- Key Opportunity Regions
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Growing Electrification Needs Well-developed Charging Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Innovative Business Models for 2W Market
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Government Support to Start-ups for the Growth of the UK e2W Market
