United Kingdom Wealthy Savers and Investors Consumer Report 2020: 20% of Savers and Investors are Wealthy but 65% of Wealthy Savers and Investors have been Hit by the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wealthy Savers and Investors Consumer Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this report is to study UK consumers with wealth held in saving and investment assets of UKP75,000 and above



It considers how these individuals invest their money and obtain and judge the advice they receive when they make financial investments. Wealth in this context is taken to include money invested in risky investment products and money held as cash. For this report, the publisher commissioned Made in Surveys Group (MIS) to conduct a survey among its online panel, drawing on a nationally representative sample of 2,076 UK adults aged 18+, which generated a sample of 397 individuals who can be considered as wealthy.

20% of consumers who own any savings or investment products in the UK are considered wealthy, that is they have a minimum of UKP75,000 held in investment or saving products. Most of the Wealthy (80%) have saving and investment wealth of UKP100,000 or more.

The Wealthy are characterised as being:

More likely to be male rather than female

Individuals of greater affluence, as measured by income

Individuals from the higher social grades

Older than the Not Wealthy, although a comparatively large percentage of the wealthiest fall into the 35-44 age group.

More likely to live in London compared with the Not Wealthy.

When investing and saving money, the Wealthy are characterised by being more likely than the Not Wealthy to:

Establish clear motives for saving/investing (whatever they may be)

Have the financial comfort to be able to save/invest regularly - i.e. to have a certain level of household income.

Be more likely to be saving and investing over the longer-term (e.g. retirement/old age) and medium-term.

Be more confident they can reach their saving and investing goals.

Be looking for capital gains over the medium to long-term rather than short-term income.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

One-in-five savers and investors are wealthy

The Wealthy are mainly Investors who plan

Wealthy Savers and Investors minimise risk by owning a broad portfolio of products

The Wealthy are the most active

When saving or investing the Wealthy prefer a lump sum

The Wealthy select on the basis of five factors

12% of Wealthy Savers and Investors are Under-Advised

Professional financial advisors, the preferred information resource

The Wealthy might be sophisticated investors, but they may still be susceptible to scams and mis-selling

With major knowledge gaps

Almost half have been exposed to suspicious action

Over six-in-ten negatively impacted by COVID-19

Introduction

Definitions

Who are Wealthy Savers and Investors?

Two-in-ten consumers are wealthy

Age, gender and income the great discriminators

The saving and investing spectrum

Saving and Investing Preferences and Goals

Wealthy individuals control their finances tightly

The Wealthy have longer time horizons

The Wealthy are more likely to be Strategists

The Wealthy are confident they can achieve their goals

The Wealthy are more accepting of risk

The Wealthy prefer capital gains

Most of the Wealthy check their finances monthly

Where Money is Saved and Invested

The Wealthy tend to be Investots

The Wealthy may invest but they also own cash assets

ISAs and funds the most important assets for the Wealthy

Important assets are diversified at an exponential rate

The Wealthy also use Intra-portfolio diversification to minimise risk

Most Wealthy fund owners seem to understand what they are being charged

Ownership of ESG products relatively high among the Wealthy

The Importance of Wealthy Savers and Investors

The Wealthy are prime customers for riskier/niche products

The Wealthy were key drivers of new investment in the past year

Cash and shares the focus for the Wealthy in the next year

The Wealthy represent one-quarter of those saving/investing in the next year

How the Wealthy Save and Invest

When saving or investing the Wealthy prefer a lump sum

The wealthiest consumers like to invest via fund platforms

The Drivers of Product Choice

Income return the main driver

Getting Advice and Sourcing Information

Most Wealthy savers and investors feel they can manage alone

The Wealthy like self-control of their finances

The Under Advised

The just Wealthy the most likely to be Under-advised

Financial management matches the assets owned

Professional financial advisors, the preferred information resource

Professional resources offer the most value

If using professional advice, the Wealthy like to use IFAs and seek investment advice

Susceptibility to Scams and Mis-Selling

Almost half invest in highly risky products

Significant gaps in knowledge exposes consumers to scams and mis-selling

Less than one-third of Wealthy savers and investors have strong protection

The Very Wealthy are leaving themselves exposed

Almost half of the Wealthy exposed to suspicious activity

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Wealthy

Six-in-ten Wealthy savers and investors impacted by COVID-19

Just over half of the Wealthy have taken counter measures

COVID-19 leads to a significant downgrading of sentiment

Despite COVID-19, the Wealthy have enjoyed healthy returns

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyndy5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

