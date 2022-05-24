United Kingdom Workplace Pensions Consumer Research Report 2022: Survey Insights of 1,449 Individuals Who Own Any Type of workplace Pension

May 24, 2022, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workplace Pensions Consumer Research Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For this report, the analyst commissioned Maru/Blue to conduct a survey among its online panel, drawing on a nationally representative sample of 2,148 UK adults aged 18+. This generated a sample of 1,449 individuals who own any type of workplace pension.
67% of consumers own at least one type of workplace pension
67% of consumers own at least one type of workplace pension, with seven-in-ten workplace pension holders having a workplace pension with their current employer. Affluent consumers, especially those in intermediate or senior managerial positions, who work full time are the most likely to own a workplace pension.
Working full time and being aged between 25-44 plays a key role in determining ownership of workplace pensions. This is no doubt related to the introduction of auto-enrolment (AE) into the workplace pension market in 2012. Most consumers who are currently employed but do not have a workplace pension with their current employer, have voluntarily taken a decision not to be enrolled or to leave a workplace scheme.
The most common arrangement is for workplace pension holders to only have a defined contribution (DC) pension (four-in-ten), with just under one-third only having a defined benefit (DB) pension. Around one-in-ten workplace pension holders own both types of pension. One-in-five workplace pension holders are not sure what type of pension they have. These consumers include a high percentage of part-time workers who seem detached from or lack interest in their workplace pensions.
These findings come from the Workplace Pensions 2022. The report considers the types of workplace pensions owned, how individuals contribute to their pensions, if individuals have taken money from any of their workplace pensions, their use of financial advice, and their retirement goals.
Examples of other findings from this report are:
- DB pension ownership is very much an older person's phenomenon.
- The typical amount held in workplace pensions (DC fund values or DB Cash Equivalent Transfer Values - CETVs) is £60,419.
- Employees with a workplace pension tend to have a longer-term perspective on their financial priorities, compared with employees who do not have workplace pensions, focusing more on financial goals such as financing their older age, financing their retirement, and leaving an inheritance.
- In the past year, around seven-in-ten workplace pension holders have made new contributions to their pensions
- One-in-five workplace pension holders have sought pension advice from a regulated financial advisor in the past three years.
- Around one-third of the workplace, pension holders take pension decisions without any professional support, neither using regulated financial advisors nor consulting non-regulated advice sources, like Pension Wise or financial websites.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Most consumers have a workplace pension
- DC workplace pensions the most likely to be owned
- The average workplace pension fund/CETV is over £60,000
- Focusing on long-term finances encourages workplace pension ownership
- Monthly contributions the norm
- One-in-five workplace pension holders have sought pension advice
- When advice is taken, it is followed and meets the customer's needs
- Advice requirements change
- Pensions (workplace and private) will be the main source of retirement income
- Four-in-ten workplace non-retired pension holders have made withdrawals
Introduction
Workplace Pension Ownership
- Almost seven-in-ten consumers own a workplace pension
- Most workplace pension holders have a pension with their current employer
- Most employees who are not enrolled in a workplace scheme opt-out or withdraw
Types Of Workplace-Pension Owned
- Most Workplace Pension Holders Have A Dc Pension
- Age A Strong Influence On The Type Of Pension Owned
- Affluent, Managerial Employees The Most Likely To Have A Db Pension
Pension Fund Values
- Over £60,000 Held In Workplace Pensions
- Older Affluent Pension Holders Hold The Greatest Pension Wealth
Retirement Planning And Priorities
- Longer-Term Perspective Helps Drive Workplace Pension Ownership
How Do Consumers Contribute To Their Pensions?
- Regular Contributions Are The Norm
- Pension Fund Values Are Checked Every Two Months
Pension Advice
- One-In-Five Workplace Pension Holders Have Sought Pension Advice
- Advisors Support A Pension Holder's Own Knowledge Across Multiple Financial Products
- If Advice Is Sought, The Advisor's Recommendations Are Followed And Liked
- Workplace Pension Holders Search Widely For Information
- Independent Financial Advisors The Most Likely To Be Consulted
- Increased Demand For IFAS To Review Pensions
The Importance Of Workplace Pensions For Retirement
- Workplace Pension Holders Are Looking To Generate Retirement Income From Multiple Sources
- The Source Of Retirement Income Set To Change In The Coming Years
Pension Withdrawals
- Four-In-Ten Workplace Pension Holders Have Made Withdrawals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhized
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article