United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches Advanced Weather Satellite GOES-T

"Thank you to NASA, NOAA and our mission partners for your teamwork to launch this important mission. This successful launch adds to the GOES-R series, the Western Hemisphere's most sophisticated weather observation and environmental monitoring system," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "The Atlas V delivered GOES-T directly to a geosynchronous transfer orbit. The orbital delivery accurately placed the spacecraft closer to its final destination which conserves the satellite's fuel supply and enables a longer mission life."

The mission launched on an Atlas V 541 configuration rocket, which first flew in November 2011 with NASA's Mars Curiosity rover. This configuration has launched missions for the National Reconnaissance Office, carried the GOES-R and -S satellites into space, and most recently launched the Mars 2020 mission with the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter.

The Atlas V 541 included a 17-ft (5-m) diameter short payload fairing. The Atlas booster for this mission was powered by the RD AMROSS RD-180 engine. Aerojet Rocketdyne provided the RL10C-1 engine for the Centaur upper stage and Northrop Grumman provided the Graphite Epoxy Motor (GEM) 63 solid rocket boosters.

This was the 92nd launch of an Atlas V rocket and 22nd mission launched on an Atlas V in partnership with NASA's Launch Services Program (LSP). ULA's next launch is USSF-12 for the U.S. Space Force from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

Leveraging a legacy of 100 percent mission success over 145 missions to explore, protect and enhance our world, ULA is the nation's most experienced and reliable launch service provider with world-leading reliability, schedule confidence, and mission optimization. We deliver value unmatched by any launch services company in the industry, a tireless drive to improve and commitment to the extraordinary. For more information on ULA, visit the ULA website at www.ulalaunch.com, or call the ULA Launch Hotline at 1-877-ULA-4321 (852-4321).

Join the conversation: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Photos available on the ULA Flickr page.

SOURCE United Launch Alliance (ULA)