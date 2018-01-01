United Legwear & Apparel Co. Partners With Epic Games To Launch Fortnite™ Bags And Accessories

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Legwear & Apparel Co. today announced a new partnership with Epic Games to create a range of Fortnite™ bags and accessories, in a deal brokered by IMG.

The new Fortnite branded collection will feature bags, backpacks, duffle bags, carry sacks, waist bags, lunch kits, belts, wallets and card cases.

"Fortnite's extraordinary success has made it more than a game — it's a global cultural phenomenon," said Isaac E. Ash, President & CEO of United Legwear & Apparel Co.

"We'll be making bags and accessories that capture very specific, authentic aspects of the game's aesthetic and integral details, so Fortnite fans will feel they have a piece of the game in real life."

"When it came time to think about our players who want Fortnite gear to match their active lifestyle, United Legwear & Apparel Co. was a perfect choice," added Epic Games co-founder, Mark Rein.

Launching in May 2019, the collection will be available for purchase from major retailers around North America.

Fortnite is the action building game from Epic Games that lets you drop into a massive 100-player PvP Battle Royale or team up with friends in a co-op campaign to Save The World against a horde of monsters. Craft and loot in giant worlds where no two games are ever the same. Fortnite Battle Royale is free and available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, and Android.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co.



United Legwear & Apparel Co. (unitedlegwear.com) is a 20-year-old New York City-based global entity that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories to some of the world's leading retailers. Founded by Isaac E. Ash, United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) is a joint venture partner with PUMA North America and also maintains highly-recognized licensed brands such as Skechers, Weatherproof, Pro Player, Champion, Mossy Oak, and Minecraft as well as private-label brands. In early 2018, ULAC launched Fun Socks, a wholly-owned, brand featuring full collections of men's, women's and kids' socks and accessories. ULAC's mission is to manufacture with integrity, and distribute legwear, apparel, and accessories of highest quality and best value.

About Epic Games



Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology brings high-fidelity, interactive experiences to PC, console, mobile, AR, VR and the Web. Unreal Engine is freely available at unrealengine.com. For more information on the studio, visit epicgames.com and check out @EpicGames.

About IMG



IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating in more than 30 countries. The company manages some of the world's greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in sports training and league development, as well as marketing, media and licensing for brands, sports organizations and collegiate institutions. IMG is part of the Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) network.

Epic, Epic Games, and Fortnite and their related logos are registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the USA (Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.) and elsewhere.

SOURCE United Legwear Co., LLC

