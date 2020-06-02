United Medical Credit Launches New Business Loan Program for Medical Practitioners

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of United Medical Credit are pleased to announce the launch of a new business loan program that will allow medical practitioners and small business owners to get much-needed funding.

As a company spokesperson noted, thanks to an additional 2-part business loan series, United Medical Credit will cover all of the information that will help medical practices, dental practices and plastic surgeons to secure the money they need to continue to run their businesses.

To learn more about the business loans for doctors and medical practices, please check out the following links: https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/business-loans-for-doctors-and-medical-practices/

Part 1: Medical Practice Loans

Part 2: Dental Practice Loans

Since United Medical Credit first opened for business, they have helped thousands of people to receive loans for their medical treatment. This experience, along with the current financial struggles many practices are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, inspired the founders to create and launch the new business loan program along with the 2-part informational series.

As the spokesperson explained, the series will discuss what considerations to make when thinking about a business loan for a practice, how it can be used to cover necessary expenses like equipment upgrades and more staffing, and how plastic surgery is a unique field with its own set of strategies and challenges.

"We've worked with medical practices for years and understand the challenges faced by medical professionals, particularly during this difficult time," the spokesperson noted.

"Because of that experience, we are poised to help you receive the best loan for your individual situation, with expert customer service at every step of the way to support you in your decisions."

About United Medical Credit:

United Medical Credit's mission is to make sure every one of their applicants receives the best customer service and secures the optimal financing terms for their healthcare procedures. They understand the physical and emotional difficulties a healthcare procedure can sometimes bring, and they want to do their part to ensure that high upfront costs are not part of the equation. For more information, please visit https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/.

