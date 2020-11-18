United Medical Credit to Partner with Healthcare Providers to Offer Financing for their Patients

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of United Medical Credit are pleased to announce that they are partnering with healthcare providers in order to help them offer financing for their patients.

To learn more about the many benefits of this type of partnership, please check out a new article on the United Medical Credit (UMC) website: https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/how-can-i-get-my-patients-financing/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that small and medium elective medical practices and healthcare organizations of all sizes and types are all looking for new ways to attract and retain patients. Because of the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are electing to put off certain types of medical procedures for themselves.

The founders were inspired by this knowledge to partner with medical providers and allow them to offer patient financing through their company. From Fertility clinics to dentists, plastic surgeons, veterinarians and other healthcare providers, UMC is ready and able to help offer consumer patient financing options that take the burden off of the medical staff.

"When you partner with United Medical Credit to offer healthcare financing to your patients, you're taking the first step to a stronger and more secure financial future for your practice," the spokesperson noted, adding that UMC's network includes some of the best-known names in the industry and underwriting patient financing programs in the patient financing industry at competitive finance rates.

By securing loans for flexible patient financing through UMC, their network of health system finance program providers will make it easier than ever for healthcare facilities to offer access to patient financing for medical providers.

About United Medical Credit:

United Medical Credit's mission is to make sure every one of their applicants receives the best customer service and secures the optimal financing terms for their healthcare procedures. They understand the physical and emotional difficulties a healthcare procedure can sometimes bring, and they want to do their part to ensure that high upfront costs are not part of the equation. For more information, please visit https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/.

United Medical Credit

2100 Main St., Suite 350

Irvine, CA 92614

(855) 503-1800

SOURCE United Medical Credit

Related Links

https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com

