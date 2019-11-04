United Medical Credit Updates its Ability to Offer Plastic Surgery Financing for Those with Good or Bad Credit

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of United Medical Credit are pleased to announce that they have updated their ability to offer plastic surgery financing to people with both good or bad credit.

To learn more about United Medical Credit and their cosmetic surgery financing services, please visit https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/patient-services/plastic-cosmetic-surgery-financing/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that while cosmetic surgery can bring major positive changes to peoples' lives, it is not typically covered by insurance. To help people get the cosmetic procedures that they need and want, United Medical Credit offers loans from $1,000 up to $35,000 for cosmetic surgeries with the following benefits:

Affordable and flexible monthly payments tailored to each person's budget

Competitive interest rates

No prepayment penalty

Multiple loan term plans to choose from

Interest free financing options (on approved credit and provider participation)

Now, thanks to the heightened ability to provide cosmetic surgery financing, United Medical Credit is able to help fund a number of procedures, including but not limited to:

Body Lift

Face Lift

Scar Removal

Nose Surgery

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Hair Restoration

"At United Medical Credit, we believe medical treatments of any kind should be available and accessible to all, whether you're correcting loose, lapping skin after bariatric surgery or just want to get the body you had in high school back after you're done with your childbearing years," the spokesperson noted, adding that thanks to their flexible and affordable financing plans, people will be able to get the cosmetic procedures they deserve, all under the care of qualified and skilled plastic surgeons such as members of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

About United Medical Credit:

United Medical Credit's mission is to make sure every one of their applicants receives the best customer service and secures the optimal financing terms for their healthcare procedures. They understand the physical and emotional difficulties a healthcare procedure can sometimes bring, and they want to do their part to ensure that high upfront costs are not part of the equation. For more information, please visit https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/.

United Medical Credit

2100 Main St., Suite 350

Irvine, CA 92614

(855) 503-1800

SOURCE United Medical Credit

Related Links

http://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com

