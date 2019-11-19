WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/United-National-Closeout-Stores-Recalls-Isometric-Exercise-Devices-Due-to-Projectile-Hazard-Devices-Sold-at-Burlington-Stores-After-2014-Recall

Recall Summary

Name of Product: ISO7X Isometric Exercise Devices

Hazard: The handle grips on each end can break during use and cause parts to be forcefully ejected from the shaft, posing a risk of injury from impact to the user or bystander.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ISO7X isometric exercise device and contact UNCS to receive instructions on how to obtain a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

UNCS collect at 954-524-3325 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; visit us at www.uncsales.com and click Get in Touch for more information or email help@uncs.com.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,500 (These products were originally recalled in April 2014) [Ontel ISO7X isometric exercise devices]

Description:

This recall involves Ontel ISO7X isometric exercise devices. The device is about 3 feet long. It has hard plastic black handle grips on each end and two black nylon straps that extend down opposite sides of the center metal shaft. This recall only involves isometric exercise devices with black handle grips. The recall of these devices was announced in April 2014. These recalled exercise devices were resold after the original recall.

Incidents/Injuries: Ontel received 10 reports of the handles breaking and the ejection of the internal spring coil and rod, including five reports of impact injuries that resulted in punctures and lacerations as part of the original recall in April 2014. No new incidents have been reported.

Sold At: Burlington Stores nationwide from January 2019 through March 2019 for about $7.

Distributor: UNCS, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Manufactured in: China

Recall Number: 20-024

