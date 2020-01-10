United Nations Event Examines How the Catholic Church Saved Thousands of Lives During the Holocaust

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, along with Pave the Way Foundation (PTWF), are sponsoring an event at the United Nations entitled "Remembering the Holocaust: The Documented Efforts of the Catholic Church to Save Lives", bringing together experts on the Holocaust, World War II, Pope Pius XII, and wartime actions of the Catholic Church for this historic summit. The aim of this event is to remember the victims and to discuss the efforts undertaken to save lives, especially Jewish lives, endangered by Nazi genocide. In particular, with the help of archival documentation, participants will examine the actions undertaken by Pope Pius XII and the Catholic Church in response to the Holocaust.

Remembering the Holocaust: The Documented Efforts of the Catholic Church to Save Lives - Pope Pius XII

The event is January 27, the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. This day is recognized annually as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. In setting aside this important day, the UN General Assembly urged Member States to develop educational programs to teach about the Holocaust, learn from it, and prevent future acts of genocide.

"To prevent future atrocities, we must understand that past," says Gary L. Krupp, PTWF founder. "For a long time, a tremendous amount of false information existed about how Catholics, especially Pope Pius XII, dealt with the threats of World War II. In Pave the Way Foundation's mission to resolve conflicts, we found a deep rift caused by conflicting information. We embarked upon a major international research project culminating in a book, Pope Pius XII and World War II: The Documented Truth."

Gary Krupp will open the event with an overview of questions the conference will answer, and presenting a summary of the historical record. Attends will include: Professor Edouard Husson, Professor of Contemporary History at University of Cergy-Pontoise; Dr. Michael Hesemann, Professor of History at Gustav-Siewerth Akademie; Professor Ronald Rychlak, University of Mississippi School of Law; Mark Riebling author of Church of Spies: The Pope's Secret War Against Hitler; Professor Limore Yagil, Associate Professor of History at the Sorbonne, advisor to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum,; Professor Matteo Luigi Napolitano, Professor of History of International Relations, Università del Molise; and Professor Johan Ickx, Archivist for the Vatican Secretary of State.

Admission is limited. Location: The Trusteeship Council Chamber at UN Headquarters. The event is from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. To RSVP: http://www.holyseemission.org/rsvp27January2020. See the event live on United Nations Television at http://webtv.un.org.

Media Contact:

Gary Krupp

+1-516-432-7560

232184@email4pr.com

SOURCE Pave the Way Foundation

Related Links

http://ptwf.org

