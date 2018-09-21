United Nations HeForShe IMPACT Summit to launch groundbreaking global solutions for gender equality at the UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26th, the United Nations HeForShe movement is convening world leaders, global CEOs, activists and celebrities to introduce groundbreaking solutions to achieve gender equality around the world. Her Majesty Queen Rania, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Award-winning Actress and UN Women's Global Goodwill Ambassador, Anne Hathaway, and Actor and Activist, Winston Duke are set to issue a global call to action for gender equality during the Summit. Musical Artist MILCK is also scheduled to perform.

Leading up to the Summit, Actor and HeForShe Advocate Mark Consuelos is launching the #MorePowerfulTogether campaign featuring major landmarks globally including the Empire State Building and CN Tower, Toronto. These buildings will turn off half of their lights on the evening of September 24th--creating a visual metaphor that illustrates the power lost when the world excludes half its population – women – from society, economies and communities. For full list of participating buildings go to: https://bit.ly/2DbWIqg

Created by UN Women in 2014, the HeForShe solidarity movement has so far mobilized 1.7 million men as advocates for gender equality, generating more than 1.3 billion conversations on social media.

MEDIA RSVP LINK: https://invtdu.to/lkmor [RSVP DEADLINE SEPT 25]

SPEAKERS LIST: Her Majesty Queen Rania, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Sauli Niinistö, His Excellency, President of Finland

Paul Kagame, His Excellency, President of Rwanda, Chairperson of the African Union

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, His Excellency, President of Iceland

Arthur Peter Mutharika, His Excellency, President of Malawi

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Under Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women

Anne Hathaway, Award Winning Actress and UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador

Winston Duke, Actor and Activist

Ahmad Alhendawi, Secretary-General of the World Organization of the Scout Movement

Ari Emanuel, CEO, William Morris Endeavour

Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC

Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group

Emmanuel Faber, Chairman and CEO, Danone

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, CEO, BNP Paribas

Kevin Sneader, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company

Ravi Rajan, President, California Institute of the Arts

SEE FULL LIST OF SPEAKERS: https://bit.ly/2Df40to

WHERE: Cipriani 42nd Street, 110 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

WHEN: Sept 26th | 10:00 A.M– 12:00 P.M. ET

EVENT PHOTOS: https://www.flickr.com/photos/heforshe/

LIVESTREAM LINK: www.HeForShe.org/livestream

JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Follow @HeForShe and @UN_Women and share your messages using the hashtags #HeForShe #MorePowerfulTogether #UNGA

Media Contact:

charlotteh@unops.org

Tel: (+1) 9174426804

hilary.donnell@fleishman.com

Tel: (+1) 4803637491

SOURCE HEFORSHE

Related Links

http://www.heforshe.org/en

