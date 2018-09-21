United Nations HeForShe IMPACT Summit to launch groundbreaking global solutions for gender equality at the UN General Assembly
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26th, the United Nations HeForShe movement is convening world leaders, global CEOs, activists and celebrities to introduce groundbreaking solutions to achieve gender equality around the world. Her Majesty Queen Rania, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Award-winning Actress and UN Women's Global Goodwill Ambassador, Anne Hathaway, and Actor and Activist, Winston Duke are set to issue a global call to action for gender equality during the Summit. Musical Artist MILCK is also scheduled to perform.
Leading up to the Summit, Actor and HeForShe Advocate Mark Consuelos is launching the #MorePowerfulTogether campaign featuring major landmarks globally including the Empire State Building and CN Tower, Toronto. These buildings will turn off half of their lights on the evening of September 24th--creating a visual metaphor that illustrates the power lost when the world excludes half its population – women – from society, economies and communities. For full list of participating buildings go to: https://bit.ly/2DbWIqg
Created by UN Women in 2014, the HeForShe solidarity movement has so far mobilized 1.7 million men as advocates for gender equality, generating more than 1.3 billion conversations on social media.
MEDIA RSVP LINK: https://invtdu.to/lkmor [RSVP DEADLINE SEPT 25]
SPEAKERS LIST: Her Majesty Queen Rania, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
Sauli Niinistö, His Excellency, President of Finland
Paul Kagame, His Excellency, President of Rwanda, Chairperson of the African Union
Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, His Excellency, President of Iceland
Arthur Peter Mutharika, His Excellency, President of Malawi
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Under Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women
Anne Hathaway, Award Winning Actress and UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador
Winston Duke, Actor and Activist
Ahmad Alhendawi, Secretary-General of the World Organization of the Scout Movement
Ari Emanuel, CEO, William Morris Endeavour
Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC
Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group
Emmanuel Faber, Chairman and CEO, Danone
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, CEO, BNP Paribas
Kevin Sneader, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company
Ravi Rajan, President, California Institute of the Arts
SEE FULL LIST OF SPEAKERS: https://bit.ly/2Df40to
WHERE: Cipriani 42nd Street, 110 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017
WHEN: Sept 26th | 10:00 A.M– 12:00 P.M. ET
EVENT PHOTOS: https://www.flickr.com/photos/heforshe/
LIVESTREAM LINK: www.HeForShe.org/livestream
JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Follow @HeForShe and @UN_Women and share your messages using the hashtags #HeForShe #MorePowerfulTogether #UNGA
