United Nations IDO (UNIDO) Presents Farmcrowdy With "Disruptive Innovation in Agribusiness" International Award

This achievement under the framework of the International Award 2019 "Innovative Ideas and Technologies in Agribusiness, " identifies businesses and ideas that could lead to social, environmental and economic improvements if implemented in developing countries. It also offers these innovations an opportunity at the international level to highlight and promote new solutions for building and sustaining food security and safety requirements in developing countries.

Earlier this month, Farmcrowdy Group was recognised at the "Next Bulls Awards," organized by the Nigerian Stock Exchange and BusinessDay, for its market leadership and potential to list on the Stock Exchange in the future. The company was further recognised for its innovation, growth trajectory, market dominance, and brand authenticity. The awards, presented by President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr. Oscar Onyema and CEO of BusinessDay, Mr. Frank Aigbogun, is organised for public companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. It also celebrates private, indigenous companies with the potential of investment once listed publicly.

Onyeka Akumah, Group CEO and Founder of Farmcrowdy Group says, "Both of these awards are confirmation of our over two years of consistent hard work, transforming agriculture in Nigeria. We believe this is only the beginning for Farmcrowdy and we are encouraged to do more. Thank you to all the farmers we've worked with, stakeholders and my amazing team."

Farmcrowdy Group has achieved major milestones during 2019, from expansion of the Farmcrowdy platform to restructuring as a group, as well as launching a new subsidiary - Farmgate Africa. The company has also gone on to raise equity funding and secured strategic partnerships with major players in the agricultural value chain. In the two and a half years since its official launch, Farmcrowdy has continued to empower tens of thousands of rural farmers in Africa and is constantly impacting on collaborative food production and boosting food security.

About Farmcrowdy Group

The Farmcrowdy Group is a tech-driven agriculture innovation company, with a unique portfolio that includes some of Africa's leading digital agriculture brands including Farmcrowdy and Farmgate Africa.

About Farmcrowdy

Farmcrowdy is Nigeria's first digital agriculture platform that connects small scale farmers across Nigeria with access to finance sourced from individuals and corporates, equips the small-scale farmers with know-how of sustainable & highly efficient farming practices and ultimately points their produce at harvest to markets offering superior returns to what these farmers get compared to trading within their locality.

Our Vision is to be the foremost digital agriculture platform in Africa admired for its impact on collaborative food production and boosting food security across the continent. Achieving these goals will go a long way in improving the economies of rural farm localities and strengthening food security across Africa.

