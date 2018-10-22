United Natural Foods to Release Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on December 5, 2018

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Natural Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNFI) (the "Company") will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, ended October 27, 2018, after market close on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 682-3423 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID number 6861809. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.unfi.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI delivers better food choices to people throughout the United States and Canada. UNFI distributes over 110,000 products to more than 40,000 customer locations including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. Recognized as one of the most effectively managed U.S. companies, UNFI was named in the "Management Top 250" list by the Wall Street Journal in 2017. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

NOTE: On October 22, 2018, UNFI completed the acquisition of SUPERVALU, Inc. For more information on the acquisition, please visit www.bettertogether.unfi.com.

Investor Contact

Steve Bloomquist

952-828-4144

steve.j.bloomquist@supervalu.com

Media Contact

Jeff Swanson

952-903-1645

jeffrey.s.swanson@supervalu.com

