United Offers Customers Booked for Travel Through the End of 2020 Flexibility to Change Their Trips

CHICAGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United announced today that customers can make changes to, or cancel, any travel they have booked through the end of the year without fees if they act between now and April 30.

Many customers' previous plans for travel, including summer vacations, conferences and events have changed or are uncertain due to the COVID-19 outbreak. To help with the uncertainty around their future travel, customers who wish to change their dates of travel can do so without paying a change fee. Customers who wish to cancel their travel can request an Electronic Travel Certificate (ETC) for the full value of their ticket. United recently extended the expiration dates for all ETCs to 24 months from their date of issue.

This new level of flexibility is in addition to United's existing policy allowing anyone booking travel between March 3 – April 30 for future dates to change their tickets at no cost over the next 12 months.

With United's shared purpose of connecting people and uniting the world we will be ready to welcome back travelers when they feel comfortable returning to the friendly skies.

