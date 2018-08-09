United Opportunities Opens New IRA-Qualified, Asset-Backed Investment with Guaranteed Returns

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Opportunities has opened a limited number of positions in its new IRA-qualified, asset-backed investment in AgTech. The company is securing technologically advanced indoor cultivation pods for placement in strategic locations throughout the United States. These pods will grow produce, fruits, herbs and vegetables in a pristine environment, with rapid harvest times. The sealed systems have low energy requirements and use no pesticides.

United Opportunities is offering investment/ownership positions in these pods through a unique program that provides investors with guaranteed quarterly payments. Depending on the amount invested, this secure investment will return 20% or more.

United Opportunities has also made it possible to rollover IRA funds into this unique investment.

Investors can turn under-performing IRAs into a robust, asset-backed program that delivers a guaranteed 20% return.

Given today's low interest rates and rich stock valuations, most IRAs are delivering anemic returns. Case in point, every quarter BlackRock publishes capital market assumptions about a wide range of asset classes. In its most recent forecast, BlackRock expects long-term (10 years plus) annualized gains of 5.9% for U.S. stocks and 3.1% for U.S. bonds. Vanguard also recently published an economic and market outlook that had a median forecast for the next 10 years of 6.6% for stocks and 3.1% for bonds. These returns are not guaranteed and could go lower.

To contrast this, United Opportunities provides a guaranteed 20% return, or even higher, depending on the amount invested.

Additionally, the investment provides ownership of a hard asset, which can provide significant tax benefits. Furthermore, the investment is completely passive, and there is no work required or involvement needed from the investor whatsoever.

Jack Boyle, CEO of United Opportunities, said he is pleased to be offering investors with an alternative to typical investments that offer weak returns.

"We are involved in one of the fastest growing industries in the world, so we are able to provide these robust returns to savvy investors," Boyle said. "This is like investing in oil in the 1920's or in computer technology in the 1980's."

United Opportunities has limited availability, and is offering just 1,000 units at the present time.

For more information, visit: www.unitedopportunities.com or call: (800) 379-4052.

Connect:

Email: info@unitedopportunities.com

Website: www.unitedopportunities.com

